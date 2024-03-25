Now, Kelly is asking the state to investigate the district’s restraint data collection and reporting practices and order SFUSD to comply with state and federal reporting requirements in a complaint filed Wednesday.

Across its more than 100 schools, SFUSD logged zero restraints and zero seclusions, while two of its charter schools reported two restraints each, according to data filed with the California Department of Education.

As far as Kelly knows, her son, whose name is not being published to protect his privacy, was secluded at least twice and physically restrained by staff multiple times at Clarendon Alternative Elementary School during the 2022-23 school year. But when it came time for the San Francisco Unified School District to report all restraints and seclusions used in its schools to the state as required by law, the district didn’t report a single incident.

“I was like wait, wait, wait,” Kelly told The Standard of her reaction. It was the first time she had heard of the sensory room or that it was being used for seclusion, a practice whose use is legally circumscribed and controversial among educators.

In one instance, according to the notes, the principal stood outside holding the door while the boy was “banging on the door & crying.”

Beth Kelly was reading a classroom aide’s notes to prepare for a meeting about her 8-year-old autistic son’s special education plan in early November 2022 when she learned something that shocked her: On at least two occasions, school staff had shut him by himself in a place called the “sensory room” in response to behavioral episodes.

“As a mom, and especially as a mom of a kid with a disability, I don't have tolerance for this … because otherwise how are they going to know if they’re just broadly violating civil rights?” she said. “Without that data and information, there's no information that parents have about, like, ‘Hey, are kids being secluded and restrained at my school? Is my kid being secluded and restrained?’”

Under California law, educational providers are allowed to physically and mechanically restrain students or involuntarily confine them “only to control behavior that poses a clear and present danger of serious physical harm to the pupil or others that cannot be immediately prevented by a response that is less restrictive.” But the law points out that restraint and seclusion can also cause physical injuries, long-lasting trauma and even death.

In 2018, 13-year-old Max Benson died after staff at his El Dorado Hills school held the autistic boy facedown in a prone restraint for allegedly spitting on a classmate. A teacher and two school administrators were later charged with involuntary manslaughter in a case set to go to trial in September, according to online court records. State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) has introduced a bill that would prohibit schools from using prone restraints, which are already banned in other states.

The U.S. Department of Education has said that there is no evidence that restraint or seclusion, which are disproportionately used against students with disabilities and students of color, actually reduces the occurrence of the behaviors that prompt their use. Disability rights activists, parents and other critics have argued that restraint and seclusion are physically and psychologically harmful to children and should rarely—if ever—be used in the school setting.

“The use of restraints and seclusion have no place in the educational context at all,” said Munmeeth K. Soni, litigation counsel at Disability Rights California. “We need to eliminate this thinking that they need to be used as a means of last resort to protect students and others because the data shows, the evidence shows, that they do more harm.”

In the months before Kelly’s son was secluded, he had been having a difficult time at school. According to the classroom aide’s notes and incident reports reviewed by The Standard, the boy would get upset, oftentimes at recess or during his physical education class, and then he would get physical, kicking mini pylons, swinging his lunchbox at others or pinching another student, staff member or himself. In some cases, he was forcibly escorted away from his classmates, which only seemed to make him more aggressive.

Kelly said when her son entered SFUSD as a kindergartner, she and her husband asked for support services, like applied behavior analysis therapy, but what was provided often fell short of what he needed.

“It was missed opportunity after missed opportunity to support him in being able to manage this environment,” she said. “And he did; he hurt kids. It was terrible … and we kept getting promises, ‘Oh, we’re going to fix this,’ ‘This isn’t going to happen again.’ … Nothing changed and it just got worse.”

Then on Oct. 27, 2022, a school social worker placed him in seclusion for “throwing books at walls, kids and [a] teacher,” according to an incident report prepared by the school.