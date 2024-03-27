It’s unclear how many citations have been issued, but Williams provided a list of 49 complaints about planters to the city. The Department of Public Works didn’t say how many citations it has issued but confirmed owners will be cited for not complying with the city's regulations.



In November, Williams unearthed records showing the department helped residents install planters in Fisherman’s Wharf. Some residents and property owners have used other methods to dissuade encampments, including one building that blasted the Star Wars theme over speakers to deter loitering. Others have installed boulders outside to stop unwanted activity.