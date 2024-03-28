I’ve been on a big white pie kick lately, and the one I recently had at Jules, a pizza pop-up from Max Blachman-Gentile, a former culinary director for Tartine, hit hard. Comically called Keak Da Leek, this pizza utilized every part of the long allium. The tops were caramelized with butter and dijon. The bottoms were braised in white wine and seared in brown butter. Instead of tomato sauce as the base, there’s garlic confit-infused cream. It’s all topped with a blend of cheeses—mozzarella and taleggio for some funk, as well as little bits of preserved lemon scattered throughout that pop and cut through all the richness. It’s finished with a final flourish of parmesan and fried shallots for a sweet crunch.

