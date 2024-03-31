Photos: A San Francisco street race for ‘adults who never grew up’

Gallery of 19 photos

Expand photo

1 of 19 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

People race down Vermont Street during the Bring Your Own Big Wheel race in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Ben Black, left, and Mason Delapp, right, race down Vermont during the Bring Your Own Big Wheel race in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Hundreds of people cheer as people tricycle down Vermont. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

A person falls off their big wheel drive during the race. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People fall off their big wheels. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Spectators cheer on the adult tricyclists. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Bonnie Black, left, and her son Glen black prepare to race down Vermont. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Kids roll down Vermont during the big wheels race. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Kids cruise down Vermont during the event. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Champagne Cook, left and Elizabeth Brown, right, pose for a portrait during the race. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Champagne Cook, right, races down the hill dressed as Mario. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People ride their tricycles down Vermont. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Bonnie Black rides her tricycle. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People of all ages took part in the annual tricycle race down Vermont in Potrero Hill. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People race down Vermont. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People ride their tricycles along the race route. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

People race down Vermont. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Eli Rival carries his daughter Lili’s racing bike back up to the top of the hill. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard