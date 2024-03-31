Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

‘What Jesus are you?’: Photos of SF’s annual drag queen-led Easter celebration

A group of people in white robes and fake beards, portraying different interpretations of Jesus, gather for an event.
Hunky Jesus contestants line up before taking the stage at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s annual Easter in the Park celebration at Dolores Park on Sunday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Tens of thousands of people convened on Dolores Park Sunday for the annual “Easter in the Park” celebration led by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a troupe of irreverent drag nuns founded in San Francisco on Easter Sunday 1979.

Virtually every inch of grass in the park’s northern half was occupied by blankets by mid-afternoon, as the Easter Bonnet competition gave way to the Foxy Mary pageant and the main act: the Hunky Jesus contest.

“What Jesus are you?” Sister Roma asked a clutch of six mostly shirtless competitors, shepherding them to the stage for a twirl before the crowds. Having exploded in popularity over the last decade or so, any would-be messiah now has to create a fairly elaborate look or backstory. Among this year’s finalists were Trailer Trash Jesus, Disco Ball Jesus and “Break Jesus”—who breaks water into wine while breakdancing.

Break Jesus had the moves, but in a nod to the enormous popularity of last year’s "Barbie" movie, the eventual winner was Ken Jesus, who was attached to a fake cross inside a life-size pink doll box. It brought him victory, but it wasn’t easy to navigate through a crowd. He had to shimmy sideways, guided by friends in front and behind. And he wasn’t so much celebrating his win as doubling down on it by entering another contest at a well-known queer bar in the city’s SoMa neighborhood.

“I’m going to the Powerhouse!” Ken Jesus said, sidling out of the park and onto 18th Street like a boxed and crucified crustacean. “I’m on a roll.”

A man in pink shorts pops out of a box labeled &quot;Jesus Ken,&quot; on stage at a festive event with costumed people around.
Ken Ferraris celebrates after winning the 2024 Hunky Jesus contest at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s annual Easter in the Park celebration at Dolores Park on Sunday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person is wearing a pink, bedazzled belt with a &quot;Jesus Supporter&quot; badge and a purple garment. A smartphone is capturing the scene.
Ken Ferraris shows off his jockstrap during the Hunky Jesus competition. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person in a flower-adorned hat with bunny ears under a clear blue sky.
A woman identifying as Cracker waits to go on stage for the Easter bonnet contest during the Easter in the Park celebration at Dolores Park. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person with angular sunglasses and face paint is posing with hands clasped, outdoors on a sunny day.
Valeria Martinez poses for a portrait in her Foxy Mary costume at Dolores Park in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A crowded park with many people sitting on grass, enjoying a sunny day outdoors.
Tens of thousands picnic in the grass at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s annual Easter in the Park celebration. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person in a lavish costume with a large white headpiece is at an event. They exude confidence under a clear sky.
A Foxy Mary contestant, going by “Immaculate Confection” Mary, shows off her costume onstage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person with a silver wing headband and wings raises a disco ball outdoors among a festive crowd.
Third-place finisher "Disco Ball Jesus" is a Tennessee native who performs at San Francisco bars like Oasis and Beaux. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard
A group of people in colorful, exaggerated costumes and makeup, likely at a festive event, posing with theatrical expressions under a blue sky.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence take the stage during the organization’s annual Easter in the Park celebration at Dolores Park on Sunday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Individuals in elaborate costumes with face paint, one with a headdress, at an outdoor event.
Sister Lourdes Mae Sheperd greets another nun at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's annual Easter celebration at Dolores Park. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person wearing a hat adorned with colorful feathers, balloons, and a plush toy, at an outdoor event.
Derek Snarr shows off his Easter bonnet at Dolores Park. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's annual Easter event also features a bonnet contest. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A woman in colorful attire cuddles a dog in a pink outfit and hat, with a pink fan behind them, outdoors on a sunny day.
Cherry Zonkowski and her dog Coco bask in the sunlight at Dolores Park on Easter Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
Three people in whimsical costumes with colorful hats, one resembling a flower arrangement, at a bright outdoor event.
Miguel Gutierrez, center, shows off his winning Easter bonnet during Easter in the Park celebration. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Dolores ParkEasterLifeNewsSisters of Perpetual Indulgence