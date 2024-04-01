The victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said she was sleeping in her minivan parked on the street when two female sex workers opened the door and woke her up.

The attack, captured by a concerned neighbor's cellphone, happened Saturday at 4:50 p.m. on Shotwell Street between 20th and 21st streets.

Residents of San Francisco's troubled Shotwell Street are demanding action after seeing footage of a sex worker attacking a homeless woman in broad daylight Saturday.

Police confirmed the assault and said officers arrested a 24-year-old Fairfield woman on suspicion of aggravated assault.

"These women are dangerous. They're aggressive," the victim said. "If you ask them to leave, they jump you."

The victim said she is still suffering from neck and jaw pain after the assault and said she won't park in the area again.

A sex worker then threw the victim to the ground and punched her in the back of the head around 10 times before kicking her in the head and ribs, the victim said.

The sex workers said they needed to use the van to apply their makeup. An argument broke out when the victim refused, and she was dragged by her hair out of the van by one of the workers.

'No consequences'

Farahat claims sex workers have always frequented his street since he moved there in 2020, but that the problem got worse when the city erected barricades on Capp Street to stop people looking for sex workers from driving down the street.

"There's no consequences for bad behavior," Farahat said. "They're always there."

Shotwell Street resident Ayman Farahat calls on Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hilary Ronen to install license plate reading cameras around the troubled areas. The Mayor's Office said it has begun installing 400 of the cameras at 100 intersections on March 20 but did not say where they would install them.

Farahat has started a petition to the mayor calling for 16 license plate reading cameras to be installed along Shotwell Street and surrounding streets where sex work is an issue. Farahat claims to have collected 200 signatures so far.

"Our hope is that the license plate readers will send a signal to the criminals engaging in the trafficking of women and girls that they are no longer safe to operate freely in our residential neighborhood," the petition says.

Trevor Chandler, who is running to represent the area as supervisor, said on X Sunday that residents' demands that the city address violence by sex workers have been "regularly ignored."

Ronen and the Mayor's Office did not respond to requests for comment.

The victim said she knew the area was a red-light district when she parked there.