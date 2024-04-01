Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Photos: A ‘stupid’ San Francisco tradition carries on

Three women are smiling under black and white striped umbrellas, wearing similar patterned clothing.
Shelli Frew and her friends march in the St. Stupid's Day Parade Monday in a black-and-white stripes theme. The only-in-San Francisco April Fools' Day tradition is a celebration of silliness. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
By Rachel Scheier

On a breezy, sunny April Fools' Day, several hundred people marched through downtown San Francisco to celebrate parking meters, feather dusters, bean dip and organized religion, among other absurdities.

Few things are as only-in-San Francisco as the annual St. Stupid’s Day Parade, an April 1 tradition. Ed Holmes, aka Bishop Joey of the First Church of the Last Laugh, started the march through the city's Financial District back in 1979 as an ironic ode to capitalism. 

The parade has since incorporated quite a few unusual rituals, from throwing lottery tickets up in the air outside the Federal Reserve Building to marchers chanting “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!” Holmes, who was once a submarine mechanic in the U.S. Navy, later performed for years with the SF Mime Troupe. In past years, he has kicked off the parade by mooning the crowd from a float adorned with three giant dachshund heads in the style of the Bay Area’s beloved Doggie Diner restaurant chain, which closed down in 1986. 

This year’s event drew the usual assortment of people in all manner of silly costumes, with accessories ranging from "fruit loop" hats to Trump dolls.

Paradegoer Barron Scott Levkoff wore a white top hat and a Salvador Dali mustache. He said he’s been attending the parade since the 1990s. He summed up the vibe: “You should be here, because you’re stupid, too!"

A person in a vibrant butterfly mask and colorful attire plays the clarinet in a street parade.
A man with a butterfly mask plays the flute during the St. Stupid's Day Parade, which began in Embarcadero Plaza. Hundreds of people wore silly costumes to Monday's event, which began back in 1979 as a sendup of capitalism. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A group of joyous people in vibrant, whimsical costumes, one playing an accordion, celebrating outdoors.
Salane Schultz plays the accordion and wears a deck of cards around her neck. She said it was her first year marching at the St. Stupid's Day Parade, which is held every April Fools' Day. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A man in a white top hat and sunglasses strikes a playful pose with two women in colorful, whimsical outfits.
Barron Scott Levkoff, aka Mondo Wonky, says he has been coming to the St. Stupid's Day Parade since the 1990s. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A man in a colorful hat and star-spangled jacket gesturing a peace sign, with a clown in the background.
Andrew Long wears a "fruit loop" hat and an American flag suit jacket to April Fools' Day parade. The event has incorporated unusual rituals over the years, including throwing lottery tickets up in the air outside the Federal Reserve Building. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A colorful street parade with costumed participants, live music, and a humorous sign.
Bucky Baldwin, center, plays a drum while marching down Market Street. Parade founder Ed Holmes goes by the moniker Bishop Joey of the First Church of the Last Laugh. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person in a colorful, feathered hat and sequined red top. The mood suggests a festive or carnival atmosphere.
Parade participant Denise Goodman shows off her fur-trimmed purple and red tiara hat. St. Stupid’s Day satirizes religious traditions, holidays and, above all, American financial institutions. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person is holding a caricature puppet with a political figure's likeness, wearing a sign that reads &quot;We the People.&quot;
A marcher calling herself Sharon Sharealike wears a Donald Trump doll in a baby carrier in the St. Stupid's Day Parade. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person in a colorful hat with a &quot;Don't Worry Be Stupid&quot; sign, red nose, and a button-adorned jacket is holding a quirky drink cup.
Ellen Eagan marches down Market Street wearing a clown nose and a pair of scissors. The St. Stupid's Day Parade is based on the idea that stupidity is the bond that unites people everywhere. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person in colorful costume and makeup raises a leg high, fishnets visible, with a dog and people in festive wear behind.
Aimie McDaniel poses for a portrait as marchers gathered in Embaradero Plaza for the parade. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A man in a Superman shirt and hat plays a trombone, pointing skyward, at an outdoor event.
Stacy Samuels plays the trombone during the St. Stupid's Day Parade. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
People in colorful costumes, one holding a sign saying &quot;Peter Rabbit died for your sins,&quot; at an outdoor gathering.
Danny Dechi, dressed in a marching band uniform, marches with a sign that reads, "Peter Rabbit died for your sins." The annual April Fools' Day event in downtown San Francisco began as a sendup of capitalism but has morphed into an annual celebration of absurdity. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A lively street band with eclectic outfits plays instruments near a statue in an urban setting.
Musical instruments have traditionally been a key part of the parade. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A person in a red hat and polka-dot outfit plays drums on a colorful float with large chicken sculptures towering behind.
Janet Koike plays the drums amid two giant dachshund heads in the style of the Bay Area’s once-iconic Doggie Diner restaurant chain. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
Two people in colorful costumes blow bubbles; one in foreground is wearing sunglasses and a multicolored cap.
Irene DE, dressed up in the spirit of the 1970s iconic television series "Hawaii Five-0," blows bubbles as the parade makes its way through the Financial District. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Rachel Scheier can be reached at rscheier@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

April Fools' DayEmbarcadero PlazaFinancial DistrictLifeSan Francisco