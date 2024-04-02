The debate over a forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could have far-reaching implications for homelessness in West Coast cities heated up on Tuesday after former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and a wide range of social service nonprofits warned the highly anticipated decision could cause drastic harm to those living on the streets.

In an amicus brief, or “friend of the court” filing submitted this week, a broad swath of the city’s homelessness advocates, officials in the Public Defender’s Office and labor unions asserted that the possible reversal of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Johnson v. Grants Pass would criminalize poor and vulnerable residents.

The legal battle centers on the Ninth Circuit’s ruling that homeless residents have the right to camp outside if shelter space is unavailable. In January, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the appellate decision, and oral arguments are set for later this month. A decision is expected in late June.

The filing comes in direct opposition to the City of San Francisco and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s position on the ruling—both of whom say local governments need to have more flexibility when dealing with homelessness. In March, City Attorney David Chiu submitted his own amicus brief, arguing San Francisco officials needed to balance the billions spent combating homelessness with the ability to clear encampments in public spaces like sidewalks.