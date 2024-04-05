But the biggest mystery of all—or at least the most consequential – revolves around who painted it. If, as many experts believe, it’s the work of the reclusive British graffiti artist known as Banksy, it could be worth millions of dollars—making all the other mysteries surrounding it that much more intriguing.

The door has been sitting in police storage for over three years since it surfaced online in murky circumstances involving an auction of digital tokens known as NFTs. Who removed the door from its original home on Fisherman’s Wharf? No one knows. Who owns it? That’s a matter of ongoing dispute. How much longer will the police keep it? That’s also unclear.

Banksy’s 2010 San Francisco visit

Four appear to have been painted over in the years since. “The Haight Street Rat” was removed in December 2010 and was preserved in 836M, a nonprofit art gallery. One Banksy, a painting of a boy in a gas mask, is still visible at Columbus Avenue and Broadway in North Beach above a building.

A May 1, 2010, KQED story shows photos of paintings at 853 Valencia St., 2140 Mission St., 1672 Haight St., 1309 Howard St., on Commercial Street near Grant Avenue and in an empty parking lot at Erie and Mission streets.

Banksy is believed to have visited San Francisco in May 2010, around the time his Oscar-nominated documentary, “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” played at the Sundance Film Festival. He left at least six graffiti paintings in his wake, according to media reports at the time.

Images of a seventh possible Banksy along the city’s waterfront surfaced on May 3, 2010, when photos of the Wharf Rat painted on a storage locker at Pier 43 ½ were posted on a Flickr account .

The ‘Wharf Rat’

The door with the Wharf Rat painting was stolen in 2013, according to a police report. Thomas Escher, whose Red and White Fleet marine tour company is based at Pier 43 ½, filed the report on Jan 30, 2017. His dock is directly behind the metal utility box the rat painting first appeared on. Escher said he reported the apparent theft after he saw the painting listed for sale online.

The painting resurfaced in December 2021. This time it was being auctioned at a starting price of $700,000, along with hundreds of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of it, police reports and a Port of San Francisco legal document obtained by The Standard show. An archived version of the auction website is still viewable online.

Los Angeles-based artist and NFT-curator Roberto Baek was behind the auction, police say. However, he has not been identified as a suspect or person of interest in the possession of stolen property case, which is still under investigation. Baek did not respond to multiple requests for information on how he came into possession of the apparent Banksy.

The auction offered the painting along with a unique NFT of it and 333 other NFTs priced at .033 Ethereum (a cryptocurrency), or around $129.48 each at the time based on data from Yahoo finance. The sale of the 333 would have netted a total of $43,117.49 in Ethereum, which by publication time would be worth a little less.