Tenderloin locals are frustrated over plans to build a new homeless resource center and shelter next door to a children’s park, where business owners and residents say they have just started to see improvements in recent months.

Plans filed with the city Friday by Moment X architecture studio show three vacant storefronts from 418-422 Turk St. would be transformed into a nighttime shelter for 20 people and a daytime “integrated community center.” The center would provide career training, showers and “community activities.”

While the studio filed the plans, the Filipino Community Development Corporation is behind the redevelopment effort.

Lorenzo Listana, the corporation's founder, said he wants to open the space by winter and that it would include hygiene services like free laundry, showers and toilets. Free dentistry and haircuts would also be included, along with individual case management services to help homeless people get into supportive housing.

Listana added that outreach efforts with the local community and homeless people had been ongoing since 2019.

San Francisco has struggled to meet the needs of people living on the city’s streets. On Monday evening, 169 people were on the waitlist for individual beds, and hundreds of families were in line for beds, according to the latest data available.