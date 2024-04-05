The Standard witnessed a line of about seven tow trucks lugging cars away from Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street on Wednesday night.



"That is part of our ongoing [Drug Market Agency Coordination Center] operation to target and disrupt illegal activity happening on our streets," Breed's spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh told The Standard in a text message. "We are continuing to utilize every tool that is available to us, including towing drug dealers vehicles and people who are illegally fencing and using their vehicles to transport stolen goods."



The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that, as part of the crackdown, officers have protected the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency during ongoing parking enforcement.



SFPD and the SFMTA have been contacted for more details on how police or parking control officers know the cars they tow belong to suspected criminals and how many have been towed, but officials are yet to respond.



This is a developing story and will be updated.