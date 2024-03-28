"They were out here last night," said Plaza Snacks & Deli worker Ray, who refused to give a last name. "Outside the door is a city problem. We're here to handle our business."

But can a simple fence really stop the rampant scene of illegal activity that local workers say appears every night?

The area outside the store is frequented after dark by an illegal night market , where even children have been spotted selling drugs and stolen goods.

The 5-foot-6 black metal fence appeared this week outside Arsicault Bakery on McAllister Street and is nearing completion as of Thursday morning.

There's a new fence in San Francisco's Civic Center—and not the kind that buys and sells stolen goods.

Arsicault worker Chris Van Wyk lives on the fifth floor above the bakery.

Van Wyk thought the fence was a novel step toward stopping the issues outside the store, which he says include fires being lit in the winter, which set the building's fire alarm off. But he wasn't entirely confident in the fence's abilities to end illegal activity.

"The area's become a real problem at night," Van Wyk said. "[It's] because we've got these floodlights on. They went up about two years ago, I think, and it seems to have attracted a lot of people because it's bright. It's very well-lit at night. Yeah. So people come, they gather, they sell whatever. They're very noisy."