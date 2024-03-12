A man named Dre was slumped up against a car, unable to zip up his pants and hardly able to stand as he came down from the effects of fentanyl, when The Standard found him in San Francisco's beleaguered Tenderloin neighborhood on Thursday.

In broken phrases, he explained he’d been homeless for eight years in the city and that his son, now in the 10th grade, was growing up without a father.

“Time’s ticking. I got to get out of this shit,” he said.

Then, as if by fate, an apple fell from his tent neighbor’s bag of stolen goods and rolled toward him.

“Let me get that,” he muttered, grabbing the apple.

Without stopping to dust the dirt off its red exterior, he took a squelching bite. Juice ran down his arm, his eyes lit up, and within minutes, the apple was gone and he was reborn.

Now standing upright, pants zipped, he explained why sugar is so popular on the city's streets.

“It fills that gap of feeling starving,” Dre said. “It puts your mind at rest.”