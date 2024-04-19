The federal government is recalling nearly 4,000 Tesla Cybertrucks due to an issue with the accelerator pedal that can cause the 6,600-pound electric truck to accelerate unintentionally and lead to crashes, according to a notice issued Thursday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in the notice that the Tesla truck's accelerator pedal can get trapped in the interior trim above the pedal, which can lead to a crash. The pedal can get stuck when a high amount of force is applied, which can cause a pad on the pedal to dislodge and jam the pedal down.
The issue affects 3,878 Cybertrucks for the 2024 model year. Any cybertruck owner can enter their car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) into a lookup tool on Tesla's website to see if their vehicle has been recalled.
Tesla is not aware of any crashes caused by the defect, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Tesla has been contacted for comment.
The Cybertruck first shipped in November and is one of the most hyped—and polarizing—new cars. The car's sci-fi, angular shape has inspired a cult following, while others ridicule the truck and its owners.
