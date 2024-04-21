A dead 40-foot female gray whale was found floating near Alameda's Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach on Saturday evening.

The California Academy of Sciences reported the whale's carcass floating offshore Saturday evening, The Marine Mammal Center spokesperson Giancarlo Rulli told The Standard.

The carcass was stuck in mud or a sandbar early Sunday before dislodging and floating freely with the tide again.

Plans are underway to tow the carcass to Angel Island State Park for a necropsy to determine the cause of death, Rulli said.