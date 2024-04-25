How did she move through several more local and state roles to become a policy face for TikTok, running point on everything from fighting election disinformation to managing the company’s moderation and child safety efforts?

In 2017, Loftus was the president of the San Francisco Police Commission, which was facing criticism from all corners as it moved haltingly to reform the department it oversees.

“My name is Suzy Loftus,” it begins, “and I’m the head of trust and safety for US data security [at] TikTok. We're spending $2 billion to make sure we are keeping TikTok safe. We have a U.S.-led team. We have a third party, an American company, to store protected user data.”

In recent days, TikTok users steeped in San Francisco politics might have found the app’s eerily accurate algorithm serving up a video with a surprising yet familiar face.

Head of Trust & Safety, Suzy Loftus, shares what we’re doing to keep TikTok a safe place to connect.

Neither Loftus nor TikTok responded to requests for comment. But her political past, including her work with current Vice President Kamala Harris, surely led to her role today. Similar jobs across big tech are often occupied by veteran White House staffers, making Loftus’ ascension a remarkable rise for someone without a prior national profile.

San Francisco politics: Knife fight in a phone booth

At the intersection of policing, politics and policy, the issues Loftus faced often had potentially fatal consequences. The experience may suit her well as TikTok finds its U.S. operation in a fight for its life.

The House bill’s author, Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, told the Guardian it is meant to fight what he called “Chinese propaganda on the app TikTok . This app is a spy balloon in Americans’ phones.”

But despite such efforts and in a rare show of bipartisanship, President Joe Biden signed into law Wednesday a bill from Congress to ban TikTok in the U.S. after a year. The bill is meant to force its Chinese owners, ByteDance, to sell TikTok's U.S. assets before the ban is enacted.

In recent months, the company has been on what the Washington Post dubbed a “charm offensive,” which included inviting journalists to one of its transparency centers in Los Angeles. Loftus was in attendance.

Now Loftus is using the political chops she gained in San Francisco, where Mayor London Breed appointed her interim district attorney in 2019, to face the far greater odds stacked against her latest employer.

Caught between warring factions, the mother of three still managed to lead a successful police reform effort—somehow avoiding alienating activists, city leaders or police brass in the process.

During her time as police commissioner, activists calling for reforms—including the resignation of the police chief—would push their way into the commission chambers chanting angry slogans. Often, sitting across from Loftus, testifying in a voice on the border of stern and combative, would be president of the city’s powerful police union.

In her time in city politics, Loftus often navigated contentious issues with a disarming ease, even more remarkable since her tenure coincided with a tense period in San Francisco's history following a series of police killings.

If it hasn’t worked out, it's not the end

Raised by a single mother in San Francisco and then the Sierra foothills, Loftus got her start in law in 2005, working as a prosecutor in San Francisco under then-District Attorney Kamala Harris.

She has a magnet on her fridge that seems to characterize the stick-to-it-ness that her climb up the career chain embodies: “It always works out in the end. And if it hasn’t worked out, it's not the end.”

Loftus, an alumna of Emerge California , which trains women to become politicians, said in a recent interview that, in “every job I have had, I have reached for as much responsibility and power as I can.”

In 2011, Harris brought her to the California Attorney General’s office. In Sacramento, Loftus liaised with local law enforcement, giving her both a big-picture view of what was happening across the state and direct contact with local police and sheriffs.

Former lobbyist Nick Warner, who worked with Loftus in Sacramento, said in an interview with her on his podcast that she differed from most political operators in the capital.

Warner said before Loftus, he hadn't met someone who could connect with people as well as she did in the noisy environment of Sacramento.

Her affability should not be taken for a lack of backbone. She once told a reporter with the San Francisco Examiner, “It’s a mistake to interpret my kindness as weakness.”

She served as the chief operating officer at the Center for Youth Wellness in San Francisco from 2012 to 2014.

Her first high-profile role in San Francisco, where she was a member of the local Democratic party for several years, came when she joined the Police Commission in 2012, which she eventually led as president.

Under Mayor Ed Lee, she was the face of reform, finally pushing through a new use-of-force policy for the police department, which the police union opposed.

“That was a full fight with the POA,” said the head of the city’s police watchdog agency and longtime Loftus friend Paul Henderson.

State Controller and former San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen said that Loftus’s time on the police commission was consequential for San Francisco’s police reform era.