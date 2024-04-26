On a chilly Tuesday in Chinatown, London Breed was fighting through jet lag to take a walk.

“I'm still a little worn out. It's been rough,” said the San Francisco mayor, just two days back from a weeklong, five-city speedrun through China. “It's going to take a couple of days for me to get adjusted.”

Shaking off the fatigue, Breed was determined to get in her steps: After all, there was good news to share with the Chinese American community.

“The pandas are coming!” Breed told a merchant on Stockton Street. “Who doesn't love a panda?”

Wearing a purple suit and casual shoes, Breed spent the next two hours walking a five-block stretch, talking, shaking hands, taking photos and repeating the process at multiple stops. At Cafe New Honolulu restaurant, she waved to diners and remarked how good the food smelled; inside a travel agency, she boasted of her efforts to get more direct flights between San Francisco and China.

It was a victory lap of sorts after a diplomatic mission that secured not just those pandas but plaudits from the Chinese government. But at home, things are much less rosy. While Breed was warmly received all over the People's Republic, Chinese American voters who backed her mayoral bid six years ago are showing signs that they would prefer someone else this time around. She is facing a grueling reelection battle and bleak poll numbers—especially within the influential Asian American community, which makes up roughly 37% of the city’s population.

"I am campaigning for mayor and would like your support," Breed told Raymond Hong, a well-known photographer with a studio in Chinatown. Hong responded, "We will," and praised her performance as mayor without offering specifics. Then he complained that it's too hard to find parking in Chinatown.