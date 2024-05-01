A man who was charged with child abduction in connection with the case of 16-year-old Mint Butterfield was ordered to stay away from the tech founders' child during a brief court hearing Wednesday.
Christopher Dizefalo and co-defendant Sarah Atkins were formally charged on Tuesday with child abduction and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Marin County District Attorney's Office.
Dizefalo appeared in court in San Rafael on Wednesday morning, wearing yellow pants and a yellow jail top over a pink long-sleeve shirt. Mint’s father, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield, joined the brief hearing over Zoom.
Marin County Superior Court Judge Kelly V. Simmons ordered Dizefalo to stay away from and not contact Mint. The 26-year-old, who has a tattoo of a scythe on his face, only spoke a few words, telling the judge he understood her order. His arraignment was continued to Friday.
Atkins did not appear for the hearing and still was not in custody as of Wednesday. Deputy District Attorney Daniel Madow told the court a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Madow declined to answer The Standard’s questions about Atkins’ suspected involvement in the case.
Butterfield was located around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tenderloin with the 26-year-old Dizefalo after leaving their home in Bolinas on April 21. Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as "an adult friend," Dizefalo is suspected of coaxing Mint into leaving home.