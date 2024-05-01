Skip to main content
Man accused of abducting Mint Butterfield ordered to stay away from teen

Christopher Dizefalo, left, with his attorney Meredith Davis McGuire of at the hearing leading up to the arraignment hearing for the unlawful abduction of 16-year old Mint Butterfield in San Rafael on Wednesday. | Source: David G. McIntyre/Zuma Press/POOL
By George Kelly

A man who was charged with child abduction in connection with the case of 16-year-old Mint Butterfield was ordered to stay away from the tech founders' child during a brief court hearing Wednesday.

Christopher Dizefalo and co-defendant Sarah Atkins were formally charged on Tuesday with child abduction and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Marin County District Attorney's Office.

Dizefalo appeared in court in San Rafael on Wednesday morning, wearing yellow pants and a yellow jail top over a pink long-sleeve shirt. Mint’s father, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield, joined the brief hearing over Zoom.

A missing child flyer for Mint Butterfield, the child of former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, is seen at the corner of Hyde and Eddy in the Tenderloin on April 24, 2024. . | Source: Jackson Stephens/The Standard

Marin County Superior Court Judge Kelly V. Simmons ordered Dizefalo to stay away from and not contact Mint. The 26-year-old, who has a tattoo of a scythe on his face, only spoke a few words, telling the judge he understood her order. His arraignment was continued to Friday.

Atkins did not appear for the hearing and still was not in custody as of Wednesday. Deputy District Attorney Daniel Madow told the court a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Christopher Dizefalo appears in court on Wednesday on charges of child abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the Mint Butterfield case. | Source: David G. McIntyre/Zuma Press/POOL

Madow declined to answer The Standard’s questions about Atkins’ suspected involvement in the case.

Butterfield was located around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tenderloin with the 26-year-old Dizefalo after leaving their home in Bolinas on April 21. Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as "an adult friend," Dizefalo is suspected of coaxing Mint into leaving home.

