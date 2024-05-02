Beer nerds get worked up over the simplest things—like the sight of the dark green beer bottle with a big three on the label—the telltale logo of the legendary 3 Fonteinen, a Belgian brewery founded in 1887 that specializes in lambic. I recently spotted some bottles of its Golden Blend at Gus’s and had to get my hands on them. This isn’t the sweet raspberry stuff often associated with lambics, but rather a gueuze, a dryer, more cidery style of brew. This specific bottle features a blend of three different aged barrels of lambics—the result is a dark amber-colored beer with tiny bubbles, a dry, musty aroma and a sharp taste with a slightly bitter, sour and nutty finish.