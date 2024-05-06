In October, following clarification from the federal court that permitted the city to enforce anti-camping laws against people with "reasonable" access to shelter, the police department resumed its enforcement operations. The city subsequently saw a decrease in the number of people visibly living on the city's streets, but data didn't show a corresponding increase in shelter occupancy.

"There is still great unmet need with long waitlists for shelter and housing," Friedenbach said in a statement to The Standard. "Touting a reduction in tents as a result of sweeps is mere political theater."



According to data provided by Breed on Monday, the share of encounters that resulted in a person refusing shelter has spiked by roughly 11% since the first six months of 2023.



Data collected during the city's encampment clearing operations in 2024 shows shelter offers were accepted 30% of the time and refused 60% of the time. The other 10% of the time, people were already sheltered or housed.



During the first six months of 2023, following the federal injunction limiting enforcement of anti-camping laws, a record-low 49% of people reportedly refused services during these outreach operations.



There were 155 people on the waitlist for individual shelter beds Monday morning. Another 372 families were on a separate waitlist for family shelter beds as of last Tuesday.