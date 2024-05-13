Construction is set to begin in earnest by the end of May, and workers will be on the street from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about the next three years, according to Public Works Project Manager Carol Huang. The project will happen in phases, beginning on Folsom Street between 11th and Eighth streets, then from Eighth to Fifth streets and ending with Fifth to Second streets. The goal is to wrap construction by the end of 2026. Then, in the summer of 2027, the city is slated to launch a companion project remaking nearby Howard Street.