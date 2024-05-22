Woman hit by cable car at ‘confusing’ crosswalk. The payout: $11M

A San Francisco woman has won a payout of $11 million after she was hit by a historic cable car at a crosswalk and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ruth Owades filed a lawsuit against the city's transit agency, alleging she suffered a traumatic brain injury, spinal fractures, and other injuries when she was hit on Dec. 28, 2022, at Hyde and Chestnut streets in Russian Hill.

According to the complaint, filed March last year at San Francisco Superior Court, Owades was walking in a marked crosswalk that was "confusing, misleading, and dangerous to pedestrians" when the cable car hit her at around 5:23 p.m.