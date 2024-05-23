Dr. Phillip Coffin, director of substance abuse research at the Department of Public Health, said people who die of meth overdoses generally have underlying heart conditions, which he asserts are more to blame than the drugs.



“I think it's a mistake for us to consider them as overdose deaths, from a public health perspective, because our interventions will be incorrect,” Coffin said.



Coffin said a lack of research on stimulant abuse often distorts the lens through which medical providers see these victims. He explained that the field of addiction science is relatively new and most efforts have gone toward the study of opioids.