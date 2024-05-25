“It was about crossing genres and audiences that otherwise would never meet in the same room,” Bejarano said.

The San Francisco Philharmonic won three prestigious Clio awards last year for its Alta Sinfónica , an unlikely collaboration with beer company Tecate that brought together string musicians with Latino performers like rapper Snow Tha Product. Another recent crossover performance roped in local rapper Andre Nickatina, while 4,000 attendees showed up at Chase Center Plaza in November 2022 for a joint performance with the legendary mega-rockers Journey.

At a time when the far larger and more famous San Francisco Symphony is embroiled in controversy in the wake of striking musicians, ongoing financial struggles , and the high-profile departure of music director Esa-Pekka Salonen , another local stringed outfit appears to be going in the opposite direction.

“It’s about breaking barriers,” said Bejerano, founder and music director of the San Francisco Philharmonic, whose next performance is Saturday at the Herbst Theatre. “No bounds.”

Dressed in red silk and flashing a forearm tattoo of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Jessica Bejarano doesn’t fit the stereotype of an orchestra conductor—and that’s precisely the point.

For her musicians, it’s refreshing to play with people from all walks of life and in front of audience members of all stripes (ticket prices start at just $25, making orchestral music more accessible to the masses).

“Jessica is not your typical conductor,” said percussion musician Wendy Tran. “She’s such a badass.”

Yet, it’s the gathering of a much smaller group that may be Bejarano’s proudest achievement. In July 2023, the music director invited 16 conductors from around the world for a conducting masterclass in the city. It was an effort that had never been tried locally before—not by the San Francisco Symphony, nor by the Conservatory of Music. Part of the draw was the opportunity to study with renowned maestro Donald Schleicher, who was introduced to Bejarano through her conducting colleague Silas Huff.

“He’s the most in-demand teaching conductor in the profession,” Bejarano said of Schleicher, who is slated to lead the workshop again this July.

Bejarano also wanted the workshop to instill a sense of safety and inclusion for female conductors. The philharmonic founder had a negative experience when she attended a conducting masterclass in Eastern Europe in 2019, one of just five female students alongside 15 men.

One day, the teaching maestro singled out one of the female students. “He told her, ‘Out of all the female conductors here, you’re the prettiest,’” Bejarano recalled. “So let me show you how to use your beauty to get the most out of the orchestra.”