Strolling through leafy San Francisco on a serene day and taking in the natural wonder of birdsong is one of the best, free things you can do in the city. But what happens when the bird is an “insane mockingbird” and decides to terrorize the Richmond neighborhood (specifically on 23rd Avenue between Cabrillo and Balboa streets)?



The new normal knee-jerk reaction to an annoying bird mimicking car alarms (mockingbirds actually do this!) is obviously to go off about it on Nextdoor, like one poster to the platform did.