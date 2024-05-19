In point of fact, the bush is 7 feet, 2 inches in height. We know this because The Standard visited the bush Thursday. It is also scratchy to the touch and smells strongly of plant.

Vision Zero is the city’s failed plan to end traffic deaths by 2024, and in fairness to the poster, the offending bush does seem to be partially obstructing the view of the Judah Street and Fifth Avenue intersection. After our visit, we would advise a slow approach when crossing the street on foot. We would also advise not taking a photo from behind the wheel of your car, as the poster appears to have done.