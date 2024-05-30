Trump was found guilty by a jury Thursday on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actor and director Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. The conviction makes Trump the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, but it will not affect his ability to run for office.

So much so, that some news-minded San Francisco bars are already offering Trump conviction-themed drink specials.“If someone buys me a drink, I’m gonna buy them three,” Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club president Jeffrey Kwong told The Standard. “I’m overjoyed.”

With the news of former President Donald Trump’s conviction on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, many liberal San Franciscans have celebration—and getting wasted—in mind.

If you find yourself near Standard Deviant Brewing in the Mission on Friday, you can stop from 4 to 10 p.m. at their taproom at 280 14th St. for a $10, 34-ounce beer to commemorate the 34 guilty counts.

Lifting the gargantuan glass tankard to this reporter’s lips—it must have weighed nearly 10 pounds when full—the brewery’s light Hefeweizen beer was cool, crisp and tangy. It was also appropriately orange-looking as it rested on the wooden bar in front of the brewery’s 26 taps.

At the Cinch Saloon at 1723 Polk St. in Nob Hill, you can imbibe a cocktail of vodka, orange juice and bitters that manager Eric Berchtold has dubbed “The Orange Menace.” The concoction was $7 during happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and $8 after. Well drinks and beers are also $1 off during happy hour.

In the Castro, Lookout, located at 3600 16th St., was offering a $10 “Collusion Crush” and $9 “Dark and Stormy Daniels” drinks on Thursday night.

But if you’re staying in, The Standard also has you covered. We took to generative AI for inspiration on special Trump-themed cocktail names celebrating the former president’s conviction so you don’t have to, and Claude.ai delivered: