Cyclist killed after crash with city vehicle

A cyclist was killed after a crash with a parked city vehicle in the Bayview, officials said Friday.
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said their vehicle was involved in the fatal incident on May 30 at the corner of Newhall Street and Fairfax Avenue at 9:30 a.m.
The identity of the cyclist has not yet been released by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic bicycle accident that resulted in a loss of life,” PUC spokesperson Nancy Hayden Crowley said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual. The SFPUC is fully cooperating with San Francisco Police Department investigators. Our thoughts remain with all of those affected by this heartbreaking situation.”
Police confirmed they responded to the crash. The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the department said there is an ongoing investigation.
The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition said the cyclist was doored by the vehicle in a post on X.
“We are heartbroken and angry that another person has been killed while riding their bike, and our hearts are with their family and friends as they mourn,” San Francisco Bike Coalition Executive Director Christopher White said. “No one should lose their lives while biking in San Francisco.”
Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the area, did not respond to a request for comment.
“This tragic killing—like all roadway fatalities and injuries in our city—was preventable, and the city needs to do more to prevent fatalities and injuries by implementing policies and infrastructure that help people shift trips away from cars to bikes and other forms of sustainable transportation,” said transit activist Luke Bornheimer.
Traffic deaths involving cyclists are rare in San Francisco compared to pedestrian deaths, according to city data. Cyclist Laura Taylor was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Interstate 280 in October. Cycling world champion Ethan Boyes was killed by a drunk driver in the Presidio in April last year.
Deaths involving city vehicles are also uncommon, but in 2013, a Recreation and Parks Department staffer killed a sunbathing woman in Bernal Heights. The woman’s family was later paid $15 million by the city in a settlement.
Vision Zero, a city program that aims to reduce traffic-related deaths, reported 17 out of the 276 fatal incidents involving a bicyclist between 2013 and 2023. The program started in 2014 and has faced criticism for not making progress in reducing deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.