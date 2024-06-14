Cyclist killed after crash with city vehicle

The identity of the cyclist has not yet been released by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said their vehicle was involved in the fatal incident on May 30 at the corner of Newhall Street and Fairfax Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

A cyclist was killed after a crash with a parked city vehicle in the Bayview, officials said Friday.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition said the cyclist was doored by the vehicle in a post on X.

Police confirmed they responded to the crash. The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the department said there is an ongoing investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic bicycle accident that resulted in a loss of life,” PUC spokesperson Nancy Hayden Crowley said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual. The SFPUC is fully cooperating with San Francisco Police Department investigators. Our thoughts remain with all of those affected by this heartbreaking situation.”

We were heartbroken to hear that a 70-year-old man died last night from injuries resulting from being doored while riding his bike on May 30 in the Bayview, on Fairfax St near Newhall. Though his identity is not yet known, our hearts are with his family and friends today.

“We are heartbroken and angry that another person has been killed while riding their bike, and our hearts are with their family and friends as they mourn,” San Francisco Bike Coalition Executive Director Christopher White said. “No one should lose their lives while biking in San Francisco.”

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the area, did not respond to a request for comment.

“This tragic killing—like all roadway fatalities and injuries in our city—was preventable, and the city needs to do more to prevent fatalities and injuries by implementing policies and infrastructure that help people shift trips away from cars to bikes and other forms of sustainable transportation,” said transit activist Luke Bornheimer.