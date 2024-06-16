Gallery of 21 photos

Ornate details in the wallpaper and moldings decorate the entryway of 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

An antique doorknob opens the door into a library or office-like room in 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A copy of David Talbot's "Season of the Witch" sits on the living room fireplace. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Antique details—including in the wallpaper, stained glass and fireplace—decorate the front living room. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Antique, fairytale-like wallpaper runs along the border of one of the upstairs rooms. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The three-story residence, originally built in 1894, once served as the headquarters for the ‘Good Earth Commune,’ and features original, antique interior details. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The house is currently available for rent for $15,000 monthly. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Antique wallpaper decorates one of the downstairs rooms in 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

An ornately-crafted antique fireplace decorates one of the upstairs bedrooms. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Colorful stained glass hangs in one of the bathrooms in 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Compass real estate broker Inna Rubinchik, who specializes in luxury rentals, shows off a ladder on a rolling track, one of the antique features in 1915 Oak Street, a five-bedroom Victorian house available for rent in the Haight in San Francisco. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A spiral staircase descends from the upstairs balcony at 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A piece of art hangs in the dining room where a psychedelic mural used to be. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

An antique light fixture illuminates a wine cellar in the basement level of 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

More details of an antique light fixture illuminates a wine cellar in the basement level. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A spiral staircase is seen outside the kitchen window in 1915 Oak Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

An ornately-crafted antique fireplace decorates one of the upstairs bedrooms. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Colorful stained glass hangs in one of the bathrooms.

An antique triangular flume is fixed above the stove in the kitchen of 1915 Oak Street.

The kitchen area features a fireplace and bay windows. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard