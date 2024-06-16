When temps heat up, head to one of the area’s many swimming holes, such as the boulder-flanked North Fork of the Stanislaus River in the Sourgrass Recreation Area, or Natural Bridges in nearby Vallecito where, after a one-mile trek, visitors can float through a cave filled with unique limestone formations. Of all the region’s 19th century reservoirs—as stunning as any natural lake—the most scenic is Utica Lake, whose small islands, narrow passageways, and secluded coves beg to be explored via kayak. Cap the day off in nearby Dorrington with a burger and a pint on the sunny backyard at The Lube Room Saloon, an après-everything gathering spot whose interiors are festooned with decades of bric-a-brac. Or, ask for a taste of something from Hinterhaus, a small-batch distillery that produces vodka from local wines.