Man begs Biden to quit with giant sign on SF bridge. He’ll still vote for him

Still buzzing from his year-long backpacking trip to Central and South America, the San Carlos resident ordered eight large white banners from Amazon, bought a can of red spray paint from Ace Hardware, and got to work.

Inspired by President Joe Biden’s lackluster performance in the debate against Donald Trump last month, Loeffler decided to take a stand Tuesday morning.

With two geriatrics running for president, it’s no secret America’s youngsters feel disillusioned with November’s looming race—just over half of young voters think Biden should step aside, a Monday poll found.

Loeffler, who was initially dressed in several layers of flannel and fingerless gloves when The Standard arrived at the footbridge off 18th Street in Potrero Hill, said he set up his sign and camping chair just after 5 a.m.

“I was just very scared after seeing the debate,” he said. “[Biden] just doesn’t have it anymore, and I knew somebody had to say something. I know that he’s had a lot of pressure from his donors and other top Democratic lawmakers, but I just think he needs to hear it from the people.”

He chose this location because it “will get the most views.” He estimated he had garnered around 700 honks and 10 middle fingers in the six hours he had been there.