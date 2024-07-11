Twice a year, Trick Dog, the award-winning San Francisco cocktail bar , shreds its elaborately themed cocktail menus and starts from scratch. For the 21st go-round, it officially debuted its latest effort, a riff on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production “Cats”—except, as you might guess, it’s called “Dogs: The Musical.”

Past Trick Dog menus dove into themes like yoga, a map of San Francisco landmarks and the Pantone color scheme—some of which have grown truly elaborate. Instead of transforming the entire interior into a 19th-century ship bound for a mythical version of Tahiti as it did last time, this time Trick Dog has channeled its creative energy into 16-page Playbill-inspired menus—booklets which come complete with fake, 1980s-style ads for liquor brands like Bacardi and Herradura that the bar’s creative team shot themselves, giving the sales reps a head’s-up. (There’s also a plug for Quik Dog, the hot dog-centric spinoff restaurant opening in Mission Bay later this year.)