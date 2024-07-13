Dozens of brave souls bared it all for a cause on Saturday for a mass skinny dip on Baker Beach.
Organizers Luke and Brit, who asked to withhold their surnames, hosted the group skinny-dip to raise money for the Fistula Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to treating and preventing obstetric fistulas, a devastating childbirth injury disproportionately affecting women in developing countries.
For veteran nudists, like Andy Tabbat—who said he’s been an active skinny-dipper for the better part of 50 years—the event was a good excuse to do do what they would’ve done anyway: get naked in public.
“I feel my most authentic self without clothing,” he told The Standard.
Connie, who also declined to share her last name, emerged from the frigid ocean water with a seaweed adorning her long black hair. She said she joined the fun to raise money for another woman in need.
In all, about 50 people stripped down for the fundraiser.
Mat Allen said it was his second time skinny dipping and that he joined the fun just because he loves participating in unusual events in the Bay Area—especially if it supports a good cause.
“San Francisco has a lot of personality,” he said, “but we can still take care of what’s important.”
James Pollard said he’s skinny-dipped for six years because he “loves making nudity a non-issue.” Philip van-Reijn, a fellow participant who said Saturday marked his first time skinny dipping at Baker Beach, recommended that everyone do it at least once.
Dave Stauffer, a nudist since 2008, said he’s run Bay to Breakers butt-naked three times—but his favorite thing to do in the buff is hiking. And a dip in the ocean came close.
“I feel more connected to the earth around you,” he said. “It puts your mind in this relaxed, positive environment.”