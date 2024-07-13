Skip to main content
Photos: Dozens bare it all for a charity skinny dip at Baker Beach

A man and a woman are posing on a rocky beach. The man crouches on the rocks, while the woman stands, both wearing minimal clothing. The background is rocky terrain.
Luke and Brit, co-organizers of Skinny Dip Day, at Baker Beach on Saturday, post for a portrait at the open-air fundraiser. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Dozens of brave souls bared it all for a cause on Saturday for a mass skinny dip on Baker Beach.

Organizers Luke and Brit, who asked to withhold their surnames, hosted the group skinny-dip to raise money for the Fistula Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to treating and preventing obstetric fistulas, a devastating childbirth injury disproportionately affecting women in developing countries.

For veteran nudists, like Andy Tabbat—who said he’s been an active skinny-dipper for the better part of 50 years—the event was a good excuse to do do what they would’ve done anyway: get naked in public.

“I feel my most authentic self without clothing,” he told The Standard.

A group of naked individuals are running towards the ocean on a sandy beach, with the foggy sky and waves visible in the background.
Dozens of brave souls run to the water for Skinny Dip Day at Baker Beach. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
An older man with a white beard poses nude on a beach, holding a small hat over his groin area, standing in front of the ocean on a cloudy day.
Andy Tabbat poses for a portrait with a "Nudist and I Vote" pin on his hat. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A beach scene with a blue &quot;Skinny Dip Day&quot; blanket, a donation jar, and signs for Venmo and credit card donations. Nearby are shoes, a tote bag, and a Spikeball set.
A donation jar on a Skinny Dip Day flag at Baker Beach on Saturday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Connie, who also declined to share her last name, emerged from the frigid ocean water with a seaweed adorning her long black hair. She said she joined the fun to raise money for another woman in need.

A nude person is standing on a beach, using a plaid hat to cover their genitals. The hat has a pin that reads &quot;NUDIST and I VOTE.&quot;
Andy Tabbat, a veteran nudist, poses with a favorite hat at Baker Beach. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with long dark hair and wearing seaweed on their head and neck is sitting nude on a large log on a sandy beach, with cliffs in the background.
Connie donned a seaweed ponytail after emerging from the cold water. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of people is wading and playing in the ocean, with most of them unclothed. In the background, the sea extends to the horizon, and a ship is visible.
About 50 people showed up to the event. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

In all, about 50 people stripped down for the fundraiser.

Mat Allen said it was his second time skinny dipping and that he joined the fun just because he loves participating in unusual events in the Bay Area—especially if it supports a good cause.

“San Francisco has a lot of personality,” he said, “but we can still take care of what’s important.”

A bearded man with tattoos stands nude on rocky terrain by the ocean, holding seaweed. The sky is cloudy and the background shows a foggy seascape.
Mat Allen poses on a rock. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Two nude men chat on a beach with other clothed people in the background. Colorful blankets and towels are spread out on the sand, and grassy cliffs rise behind them.
Dave Stauffer, left, talks with Andy Tabbat before taking the plunge a short time later. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows two nude men standing on a foggy beach, facing the camera over their shoulders. One has tattoos on his arms and legs, and they appear to be posing.
James Pollard, left, and Philip van-Reijn strike a serious pose. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

James Pollard said he’s skinny-dipped for six years because he “loves making nudity a non-issue.” Philip van-Reijn, a fellow participant who said Saturday marked his first time skinny dipping at Baker Beach, recommended that everyone do it at least once.

The image shows several naked people walking and running on a sandy beach with hills, vegetation, and trees in the background under a misty sky.
Dave Stauffer walks up the beach after taking a dip in the ocean. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of naked people are seen running towards the ocean on a sandy beach, under an overcast sky with mist in the distance.
Participants run to the water for Skinny Dip Day. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of people is at a beach, some in swimwear and others undressing. Towels and clothes are scattered on the sand, and the sea is visible in the background.
Participants peel off their clothes before the big dip. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Dave Stauffer, a nudist since 2008, said he’s run Bay to Breakers butt-naked three times—but his favorite thing to do in the buff is hiking. And a dip in the ocean came close.

“I feel more connected to the earth around you,” he said. “It puts your mind in this relaxed, positive environment.”

