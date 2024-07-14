‘Damn, I found family’: Celebrating Black cowboy culture at an East Bay rodeo

The rodeo—which travels on a circuit from Atlanta to the East Bay—serves as a reminder of the role African Americans have played in shaping the distinct sports and culture of the American West.

Vason, the event’s founder, worked around the Bay Area as a civil rights activist, music promoter and cowboy throughout the second half of the 20th century. On a trip to Cheyenne in the early 1980s for one of the largest rodeos in the country, Vason was shocked to find that Black cowboys were nowhere to be seen. In 1984, he founded an all-Black rodeo now run by a staff of 95% Black women, said Jeff Douvel, the event’s Oakland coordinator.