The San Francisco Standard
Life

‘Damn, I found family’: Celebrating Black cowboy culture at an East Bay rodeo

Two women pose outdoors in cowboy hats and boots. One wears a red hat and boots with a white tank top and shorts, the other a white hat and boots with a fringed skirt.
Mini Hall and Honey Bee, right, were two of roughly 5,000 visitors to Saturday’s rodeo. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
By Sam Mondros

Brightly colored cowboy hats bobbed through the crowd as dust swirled around bales of hay at the Rowell Ranch Rodeo in Castro Valley this weekend. Spectators turned out by the thousands for the 40th Anniversary Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a multi-competition, all-Black event founded by Bay Area native Lu Vason.  

The day’s events, set to a classic California hip-hop playlist featuring Oakland rappers Mac Dre and Guapdad 4000, included bulldogging, barrel racing, bareback riding and the showstopper: bull riding. 

A person wearing a white cowboy hat, a black jacket, and pink rodeo gear sits on the ground, surrounded by three people, with a blue sky in the background.
AJ Smith takes a moment to himself before the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Castro Valley on Saturday. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

Derion Chavis, a 22-year-old bareback rider from Modesto, has been traveling with the Bill Pickett rodeo for the last 10 years and kicked off the day’s events with an electric performance. He followed it with a series of cartwheels and backflips, eliciting roars from the crowd.  

Chavis rides bareback horses for rodeos as a full-time job. 

“A horse is a horse, a bull is a bull and a rodeo’s a rodeo, but this one is just cultural and I love it,” Chavis said. “The crowd is phenomenal here and when they engage and get to making noise, it makes us go 10 times harder.”

On the left, excited spectators cheer from packed stadium seats. On the right, a rodeo rider clings to a bull amid dust clouds in an arena.
The crowd reacts to bull rider AV Horton staying mounted for more than 10 seconds. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

The rodeo—which travels on a circuit from Atlanta to the East Bay—serves as a reminder of the role African Americans have played in shaping the distinct sports and culture of the American West. 

Vason, the event’s founder, worked around the Bay Area as a civil rights activist, music promoter and cowboy throughout the second half of the 20th century. On a trip to Cheyenne in the early 1980s for one of the largest rodeos in the country, Vason was shocked to find that Black cowboys were nowhere to be seen. In 1984, he founded an all-Black rodeo now run by a staff of 95% Black women, said Jeff Douvel, the event’s Oakland coordinator. 

Two smiling individuals with blue braids and cowboy hats sit on horses, wearing western attire. The backdrop shows a few more riders and a partly cloudy blue sky.
Jiyah and Jaelah Knapper, AKA the Blue Bird Riders, sport blue braids in celebration of Jiyah's 15th birthday this week. The sisters from Manteca have traveled across the country for barrel racing. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

Despite being involved in rodeo for decades, Black cowboys were often relegated to performing before or after the main events. They frequently faced the same hostile conditions on the road as other Black performers.

“Over the last 40 years, we’ve spent all that time educating not only the American public but people abroad to correct the myth that there were no Black cowboys to begin with,” Douvel said. 

A shirtless man with braided hair is seen sitting and wrapping his forearm with athletic tape. Behind him, four people in cowboy hats are engaged in conversation.
Modesto's Derion Chavis, 22, wraps his arms and hands before kicking off the day's events in bareback horse-riding. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

As the day’s events commenced, stablehand Kevin Gomez took to his horse, Junior. A Sacramento native, Gomez moved to San Antonio, Texas, when he was 22 to work as a helping hand wherever he could at local rodeos. He said the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo offers a rare opportunity for Black people in California to take part in an iconic Western cultural form.

“I got teased a lot, often from people of the same color,” Gomez told The Standard. “Something sparked in my head, like ‘I know there’s more of us out there.'”

A diverse group of people, including children and adults, sit on wooden bleachers outdoors, wearing casual clothing and some with hats, clapping and cheering excitedly.
The crowd reacts as a rider falls off his bull during the headlining event. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

He works a full-time job in Sacramento, and when his shift is over, he drives to Woodland to care for his horse, Junior, until nightfall. 

“Horses have that majestic sense about them that a human can connect deeply to,” said Gomez. “It’s still crazy to see all these African Americans in cowboy hats and Western culture. It’s like, damn, I found family.”

A cowboy wearing a black hat and sunglasses is riding a dark horse and swinging a lasso. Another horse with a blond mane is in the foreground, with a crowd watching.
A rider lassoes a horse that ran loose during a riding competition. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A man in a cowboy hat and sleeveless black shirt stands next to a brown horse, gently holding its reins. A trailer is visible in the background under a clear sky.
Yomani Mapp. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A smiling man and two young children, all wearing cowboy hats and checkered shirts, sit on horses with a clear sky and green trees in the background.
Kaysen, Charles, and Kylan Williams ride together as a family. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
The image shows two scenes: a man sitting in rodeo attire on the left, and two women in cowboy hats and boots, posing and smiling at an outdoor event on the right.
AV Horton, left, whose 10-second bull ride was longest of the day. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
An elderly man wears a white cowboy hat, reflective sunglasses, and a colorful shirt with embroidered horses, paired with jeans and a large belt buckle. A tree is in the background.
Mr. Theus, a friend of the event's founder, Lu Vason, helped to bring the event to the venue in Castro Valley. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A man in a cowboy hat, brown shirt, and jeans stands next to a saddled horse in front of a white horse trailer, under a clear blue sky.
Amid a buzz of stablehands and rodeo riders, Kona Wood prepares his horse at the stables behind the venue. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A person wearing a blue wide-brimmed hat and pinstriped pants rides a white horse with blue leg wraps in a fenced outdoor area, with people and trees in the background.
A young rider warms up with her horse. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A child in a floral shirt and black helmet sits on a white horse with braids and a purple blanket. Behind, a person in a plaid shirt and cowboy hat is also riding.
A young girl and her horse, Marcus, wait their turn for the grand entry. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A cowboy on a galloping horse is lassoing a calf in a rodeo arena, with a packed audience watching from the stands in the background.
Crowds cheer as a rider attempts to lasso a calf in a roping competition | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A person wearing a black hat with a braided band, a gold chain necklace, and an earring shaped like a rhinestone-decorated cowboy hat and boot set.
Marti Thomas sports cowgirl-themed earrings. Fashion is one of the many ways fans celebrate black culture at the rodeo. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
Two men, both wearing large cowboy hats, are engaged in conversation outdoors. One man is sitting and appears focused, while the other leans in closely. Trees and a hill are in the background.
Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
The image shows a rodeo scene. On the left, a person in a helmet and protective gear rides a bucking bull. On the right, a diverse crowd of people enthusiastically cheers.
AJ Smith of Oklahoma competes in bull riding before a roaring crowd. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
Two men in cowboy hats, colorful shirts, and chaps sit on a bench against a wooden building. One wears sunglasses; both have a calm demeanor and look into the camera.
Lamarr Hankins and Damon Hopkins, two bareback horse riders, sit behind the bucking chute in bespoke leather chaps. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
A group of children and adults look towards an outdoor event, standing with their backs to the camera, wearing casual clothing and cowboy boots, against a fence.
Young boys stand at the bucking chute to watch the bareback riders hold on for dear life. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard
Four men wearing cowboy hats are gathered near a pickup truck parked under a tree. Two sit in the truck bed, while two stand beside it, smiling and chatting.
Riders enjoy a moment of relaxation away from the action. | Source: Sabrina Sellers for The Standard

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Black HistoryLifeOaklandSportsSports