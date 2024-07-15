Want free tickets to the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa?

Looking for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend? We’re giving away two pairs of three-day passes to the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience in Napa.
This exciting event, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, will feature three stages and more than 30 performers and promises to be a “celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture.” It will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper and Sway Calloway.
Headliners will include John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000. Other notable acts include Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers and Ledisi.
Want to experience it for yourself? Sign up for our daily email newsletter below, and you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of passes to this must-attend event. Don’t miss your chance to sip fine wine and groove to some soulful music.
