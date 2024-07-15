Want free tickets to the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa?

Looking for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend? We’re giving away two pairs of three-day passes to the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience in Napa.

This exciting event, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, will feature three stages and more than 30 performers and promises to be a “celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture.” It will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper and Sway Calloway.

Headliners will include John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000. Other notable acts include Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers and Ledisi.