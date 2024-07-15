Skip to main content
Want free tickets to the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa?

Chance the Rapper performs at last year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa. | Source: Richard Bord/Getty Images
By The Standard Staff

Looking for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend? We’re giving away two pairs of three-day passes to the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience in Napa.

Poster for 2024 Blue Note Jazz Festival

This exciting event, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, will feature three stages and more than 30 performers and promises to be a “celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture.” It will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper and Sway Calloway.

Headliners will include John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000. Other notable acts include Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers and Ledisi.

Want to experience it for yourself? Sign up for our daily email newsletter below, and you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of passes to this must-attend event. Don’t miss your chance to sip fine wine and groove to some soulful music.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.

