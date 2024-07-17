Held at the newly ordained Church of Eight Wheels Golden Gate roller rink, the Red and White Ball kicked off Skate Week San Francisco , a rolling festival that includes a goth night, a hip-hop night, a Michael Jackson vs. Prince roll-off and a climactic roller-skating showcase in Golden Gate Park.

Then Morgan glided off across the 8,000-square-foot pop-up rink in Crissy Field, her cloak shimmering under the disco lights.

Melissa Morgan, a cardiac sonographer from Martinez, adjusted her red Calvin Klein dress, fixed her tiara, draped a white faux fur cloak around her shoulders and laced up her skates.

Skaters showed up in force, from as far afield as Paris, New York, Las Vegas and Chicago. To encourage attendance, Miles negotiated a $159-a-night “skate rate” at the San Francisco Hilton for incoming rollers.

The ball, like the majority of the week’s programming, was held inside a former airplane hangar in Crissy Field. From the outside, the building looked dilapidated, but indoors was an explosion of color and lights. The walls were draped in red-and-white fabric and hung with large posters of the “12 Saints of Disco” (among them, Donna Summer and Marvin Gaye).

“We’re trying to reflect all the diversity of San Francisco,” said David Miles Jr., the city’s beloved Godfather of Skate , who runs the permanent Church of 8 Wheels on Fillmore Street, which recently received landmark status .

For Lien Payne, a 40-year-old attorney from Bernal Heights, the ball was maybe the second time she had ever been on roller skates. She gingerly wobbled around the rink, holding the side for balance.

“My boss wanted to come,” she said, pointing to a dapper man in a red-and-white pinstripe shirt, effortlessly performing the “spread eagle” move, with both feet turned out. “I don’t know what I’m doing, and I don’t know how to stop, but it’s really fun.” (She added that she had never attended a work outing like this before: “I’m seeing a whole new side of my boss, and I’m impressed.”)

Tatania Iskandar, a 33-year-old software engineer at Meta, drove from San Mateo to attend the opening night. She began roller-skating during the pandemic, since “I had a lot more time!” She was excited about the new, if temporary, skating space in the city: “This is so cool,” she said.