In the video, Miles demands respect and expresses rage about people lowering the volume on his stereo system without asking for permission. “If you don’t like the music, go up there, go down there,” Miles yells at the group. “You’re going to go over there touching my stuff, so what? I had somebody here watching it!”

In a seven-minute video that was sent to The Standard on Thursday, Miles is seen arguing with an unknown number of people who have been blurred out. At one point, he turns to a member of the group and says, “You know what? I can treat you like a man, and I can beat the living goddamn shit out of you. Which way do you want it?”

David Miles Jr., the city’s “Godfather of Skate,” has worked for decades to create a positive, all-access roller-skating culture through his landmark Church of 8 Wheels and by spearheading the inaugural Skate Week San Franciso festival, which launched Tuesday with the help of Mayor London Breed. But a tense public confrontation last weekend at Golden Gate Park has sullied Miles’ reputation within the roller-skating scene. The incident, which culminated in Miles making a violent threat against event attendees, has led skaters to level additional claims of abuse against him and forced him to post a public apology on Facebook that has since been deleted.

At least one person apologizes to Miles before the video ends, saying, “Someone made a mistake.” Miles agrees: “Yeah, somebody made a bad mistake. Let’s make sure they don’t do it again.”

Riki Panganiban, a regular at the park’s outdoor rink, was one of the people yelled at by Miles and said he was devastated by the threats. “Someone turned down the music. … He wanted to beat me up for that,” Panganiban told The Standard. “I’m still shaking thinking about it, and it fucks with my sleep at night.”

Miles, who has been organizing skating events in the city for more than 40 years, said in an interview that he couldn’t remember exactly what he said in the moment. He blamed heightened emotions and acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable.

“I reached the end of my rope,” Miles said.

However, this isn’t the first time he has verbally abused people, according to Panganiban and another skater who wished to remain anonymous to speak freely. The second person told The Standard that they had personally experienced one of Miles’ “angry tirades” and said he frequently engages in “microaggressions” toward women.