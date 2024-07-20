Skip to main content
Photos: Roller-skaters take a spin on a downtown rooftop with stunning city views

Rollerskaters glide across the rooftop at SVN West in front of epic city views. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Serena Brown strapped on her childhood rollerblades to take a spin with her friend Olivia Bettaglio around a blue-yellow-and-pink-checked rink in an unlikely location.

“I saw this pop-up and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on a roof,” Brown said with a laugh. “So I came out to skate on a roof.”

The image shows a colorful checkered floor with blue, pink, yellow, black, and white squares, with people walking or standing on it. In the center, it says &quot;SUN SKY RINK&quot; in pink text.
Event attendees enjoy rooftop roller-skating and roller-blading at SVN West in San Francisco — the city’s only rooftop roller rink. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A woman wearing a light blue crop top, yellow striped shorts, and white roller skates stands confidently on a colorful outdoor skating rink with a cityscape background.
Olivia Bettaglio poses for a portrait during a roller-skating session at SVN West.. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

The two Mission District residents were among dozens of people on a recent weekday to skate under sunny skies on top of a two-story building in the heart of San Francisco, where SVN West set up a pop-up rink at 10 West Van Ness Ave.

Bettaglio, who sometimes skates at the Sixth Avenue rink in Golden Gate Park, said she was curious to check out the new venue, where a DJ provided a soundtrack as skaters with varying skill levels glided around against a backdrop of downtown highrises.

“I just like the new venue,” she said. “It’s in the sun, up high.”

A woman in sunglasses, denim jacket, and bandana is crouched on roller skates on a colorful, tiled outdoor surface with a clear blue sky in the background.
Jayna Brunetti, who hails from Michigan and now calls San Francisco home, poses for a portrait at SVN West. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A group of people are roller skating on a brightly colored, checkered outdoor rink, with a city skyline and buildings in the background. Elements include bright sunlight and various skaters.
Skaters roll around the colorful rooftop rink, which is open Thursdays through Sundays in downtown SF. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

Jayna and Nolan Brunetti, who moved from the Midwest to San Francisco a few years ago, made a date of it for much the same reason.

“I think the fact that it’s on a rooftop, that it’s a beautiful summer day in San Francisco — how could you now come out?” Jayna said.

Nolan said roller-skating reminds him of his childhood in Cincinnati.

A woman wearing a red helmet, blue top, and yellow striped shorts is roller skating on a colorful surface in front of a large modern building.
Olivia Bettaglio, a Church of 8 Wheels regular, joined a friend to enjoy a skate session with downtown city views. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
Rollerskaters glide across the rooftop at SVN West in front of epic city views. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

“My wife surprised me with a nice roller rink get-together because I haven’t been skating since I was a kid,” he said. “It’s special because it’s a nostalgic thing for me. It’s something I did in Ohio when I was younger. But this, because it’s on a rooftop, it’s cool.”

Victor Tort, a San Franciscan by way of Argentina, could relate to the nostalgia: the last time he laced up a pair of roller skates was decades earlier when he was 9.

“It’s good to have those memories back,” he said.

A person in gray pants and a light long-sleeve top is roller skating on a colorful, checkered floor with yellow, blue, black, and white tiles.
Tickets for the rooftop rink go for $29 a pop. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A man in a black beanie and jacket is smiling and roller skating on a colorful checkered floor, with a modern building and other people in the background.
Victor Tort, who moved to San Francisco from Argentina about 15 years ago, strikes a pose. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
People skate on a large, checkered rink with black, blue, white, yellow, and pink squares in a city. A white rectangular area with &quot;SKY RINK&quot; in pink text is visible.
All ages are welcome to the rooftop rink, but Thursdays and Fridays are reserved for the 21-and-up crowd. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A person in sunglasses and a cropped shirt is smiling at the camera while kneeling on rollerblades on a colorful outdoor skating rink with buildings in the background.
Serena Brown strapped on her childhood rollerblades for a spin around the rooftop. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A person with long hair is lacing up white roller skates while kneeling on the floor. Nearby, a pair of white sneakers can be seen under a bench.
Multiple attendees said the experience sparked a sense of nostalgia. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A man in roller skates, wearing a black outfit and sunglasses, poses energetically on a colorful rooftop with modern buildings and a woman skating in the background.
Jason Prieto twirls around on the colorful rooftop rink. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
Two men are roller skating on a colorful checkered surface outdoors. The man in black is ahead and laughing, while the man in gray follows closely, pushing his back.
Jason Prieto, left, and Victor Tort coast along the roof on a sunny afternoon. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A woman in a zebra-print top and jeans holds a roller skate over her shoulder, standing confidently with skyscrapers and palm trees in the background.
Azizi Dotson shows off her leather skates while atop SVN West. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A person in a denim jacket and beige pants roller-skates in an outdoor rink, the sun shining behind them. Other skaters and trees are visible in the background.
Jayna Brunetti skates in the sun. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A smiling woman with long dark hair, wearing sunglasses and casual clothes, holds a pair of white roller skates over her shoulder. A man in the background is skating.
Leah Mitchell wraps up a skating session. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A person wearing a tie-dye shirt and denim overalls is roller skating with protective gear. They're on a colorful checkered path, with buildings and a palm tree in the background.
Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome to the venue. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

