“I saw this pop-up and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on a roof,” Brown said with a laugh. “So I came out to skate on a roof.”

Serena Brown strapped on her childhood rollerblades to take a spin with her friend Olivia Bettaglio around a blue-yellow-and-pink-checked rink in an unlikely location.

The two Mission District residents were among dozens of people on a recent weekday to skate under sunny skies on top of a two-story building in the heart of San Francisco, where SVN West set up a pop-up rink at 10 West Van Ness Ave.

Bettaglio, who sometimes skates at the Sixth Avenue rink in Golden Gate Park, said she was curious to check out the new venue, where a DJ provided a soundtrack as skaters with varying skill levels glided around against a backdrop of downtown highrises.