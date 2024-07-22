Pelosi announced her endorsement on Monday . San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who said weeks earlier that Biden should stay in the race, said on Sunday that she’s all in for Harris. As did former Mayor Willie Brown, who even suggested that Biden should resign and let Harris take over the rest of his term as president.

Since Biden’s exit from the presidential race Sunday, local democratic support has quickly closed ranks around Harris, a former California state senator and two-time San Francisco district attorney.

The vote, motioned by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, happened during a rapidly assembled meeting of more than 400 delegates over Zoom, according to California Democratic Party Vice Chair David Campos.

Biden’s 11th-hour exit on Sunday culminated nearly a month of intense pressure after his disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Immediately after quitting the presidential race, the Biden endorsed Harris as the party’s nominee. Since then, no other candidates have come forward to challenge the vice president for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic Party will express support for its presidential nominee during the upcoming Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Just after her first full day as a candidate, it has been widely reported that Harris is the de facto Democratic nominee for president.

The Associated Press said late Monday that Harris had secured the backing of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to win the nomination in the first round of voting.

While Harris has rapidly garnered party support, Campos stopped short of saying she is its presumptive nominee.

“I think it’s an open process,” he told The Standard. “Anyone who wants to can run. But I think you’re seeing people are coming together to support her.”

Campos said Harris is a much-needed shot of enthusiasm for the Democratic Party and that support has gathered around her “rapidly and organically.”

He added having a well-qualified presidential candidate creates a stronger image for the party at-large, which can help Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate and win seats in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.