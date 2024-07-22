Skip to main content
California Democratic delegates unanimously tap Harris for presidential nomination

A woman is smiling while standing at a podium with the U.S. presidential seal. Behind her are two U.S. flags and yellow curtains.
Vice President Kamala Harris was unanimously endorsed by more than 400 California state delegates late Monday to be the Democratic party’s presidential nominee. | Source: Evan Vucci/AP Photo
By Garrett Leahy

California Democratic Party delegates unanimously voted Monday to support Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination.

The vote, motioned by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, happened during a rapidly assembled meeting of more than 400 delegates over Zoom, according to California Democratic Party Vice Chair David Campos.

Since Biden’s exit from the presidential race Sunday, local democratic support has quickly closed ranks around Harris, a former California state senator and two-time San Francisco district attorney.

Pelosi announced her endorsement on Monday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who said weeks earlier that Biden should stay in the race, said on Sunday that she’s all in for Harris. As did former Mayor Willie Brown, who even suggested that Biden should resign and let Harris take over the rest of his term as president.

Biden’s 11th-hour exit on Sunday culminated nearly a month of intense pressure after his disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Immediately after quitting the presidential race, the Biden endorsed Harris as the party’s nominee. Since then, no other candidates have come forward to challenge the vice president for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic Party will express support for its presidential nominee during the upcoming Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Just after her first full day as a candidate, it has been widely reported that Harris is the de facto Democratic nominee for president.

The Associated Press said late Monday that Harris had secured the backing of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to win the nomination in the first round of voting.

While Harris has rapidly garnered party support, Campos stopped short of saying she is its presumptive nominee.

“I think it’s an open process,” he told The Standard. “Anyone who wants to can run. But I think you’re seeing people are coming together to support her.”

Campos said Harris is a much-needed shot of enthusiasm for the Democratic Party and that support has gathered around her “rapidly and organically.”

He added having a well-qualified presidential candidate creates a stronger image for the party at-large, which can help Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate and win seats in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“People were feeling that we were doomed to lose to Donald Trump in a landslide,” Campos said. “Now there’s a glimmer of hope.”

Three men at a rally, holding signs supporting Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, with one reading &quot;Kamala!&quot; and the other &quot;Harris 2024.&quot;
Rally attendees hold up signs in support of Kamala Harris outside of City Hall on Monday. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

While Campos stopped short of predicting Harris will be the party’s nominee, San Francisco State University politics professor Jason McDaniel was more certain.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Harris will be the nominee,” he said. “It’s still an open process, but I haven’t seen anyone step forward to challenge her in the past 24 hours.”

McDaniel said Harris could draw young Black voters and Latino voters to the polls in a way that Biden could not.

McDaniel said he agrees with Campos that support for Harris is happening organically because she will champion policy issues Democrats care about — namely abortion and climate. Because of her experience as a prosecutor, he added, she stands in stark contrast with Trump, who is now a convicted felon.

Enthusiasm around Harris also stems from her life story as the first female and person of color to serve as vice president, and now an Oakland native possibly rising to the highest office in the land.

For those and other reasons, McDaniel said, Harris “represents the American Dream.”

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

