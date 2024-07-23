Favorite cafes: Andytown Coffee Roasters, 3629 Taraval St., Outer Sunset; CoffeeShop, 3139 Mission St., Bernal Heights

Pollnow is as particular about coffee as he is about his exquisite handmade pastas at Flour + Water. He couldn’t pick just one cafe, so he named two: At Andytown, he gets the Snowy Plover, the shop’s signature drink that combines espresso and sparkling water, and a breakfast sandwich. At CoffeeShop, he gets the Thai Breakfast, a combo of cold brew and banana — “a genius combination and one of the most balanced coffee drinks ever.”