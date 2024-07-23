He lives inside a 230-square-foot earthquake shack — and wouldn’t ask for another inch

He could have been talking about David Benzler, an artist and sign painter who has lived in the blue shack on Folsom Street for nearly 15 years. Starting its life in Precita Park before being hauled less than a block up the hill sometime later, the shack was most recently purchased in 2022 alongside a larger home on the same lot.



Benzler came with the rent-controlled unit, which itself has a long history of being passed between parties, from ex-girlfriend to friend, boyfriend to former lover, usually after a relationship dissolved or passion dimmed — the occupants using the earthquake shack to lick their wounds and rebuild themselves after surviving their own personal shakeups.