Harris, the former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and U.S. senator, is the first-ever major-party presidential candidate from the Bay Area.

Ellington praised Harris for her use of technology and social media to engage voters, noting her ability to organize large-scale calls with Black supporters nationwide. In a press release Friday, Harris’ campaign acknowledged the efforts of Black organizers in helping the vice president’s team raise $126 million between Monday and Wednesday. A recent “Win With Black Women” virtual pep rally raised more than $1.6 million in three hours , according to The 19th News.

For many who spoke to The Standard about Harris’ rise to the Democrats’ presumptive nominee , her candidacy evokes memories of Barack Obama’s historic bid for the White House in 2008. “It does remind me of the Obama campaign in a lot of ways,” said Theo Ellington, a local activist. “She’s really taking this to the next level.”

President Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from the election and endorsement of his vice president have sparked excitement — but also skepticism — among Black voters in the town where Harris got her start in politics as top prosecutor.

“We saw Biden over time, and it just became more and more clear that he spent his life in service, in public service, and now is the time to pass the baton,” Ellington said. “He couldn’t have selected a better candidate.”

San Francisco resident Felicia Pitre, 56, found renewed energy in Harris’ candidacy after feeling despondent about the matchup between Biden and former President Donald Trump. “I have some excitement. I have some hope,” she said.

A former city employee, Pitre said she wasn’t particularly fond of Harris as the district attorney. But now she sees the vice president as the only candidate she can support, noting that she plans to volunteer for the campaign.

“Even my mom — she’ll be 75 in September — I was telling her that I think I’m going to volunteer for the campaign. This will be my first time ever doing that. I didn’t even do that with Obama,” Pitre said. “And she says, ‘You know what, maybe that’s something that I can do too.’”