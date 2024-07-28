Skip to main content
Photos: Kinksters revel in leather, latex and leashes at Up Your Alley fetish fair

Two people are suspended upside down, embracing each other. They are wearing colorful rainbow attire and surrounded by a crowd, possibly at a festival or event.
Shibari artists perform at Up Your Alley Street Fair & Fetish Festival on Sunday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Thousands of people in leather, latex and leashes — if not nothing at all — descended on San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Sunday for the fetish festival affectionately known as the Folsom Street Fair’s dirty little sibling.

The Up Your Alley Street Fair and Fetish Festival, also dubbed Dore Alley after the SoMa street that sees most of the action, brought a colorful crowd to the city’s historic Leather District for an afternoon of raunchy revelry.

Kat, who declined to share her full name, said she relishes the chance to let her freak flag fly in a public setting.

“I’m happy to do what we do but out in the sunshine and in the middle of San Francisco,” she said.

A man with a mustache and sunglasses wears a black leather jacket, pants with red trim, gloves, a red-topped cap, and multiple belts, standing against a brick wall.
Thib Guicherd-Callin wore his leather-daddy finest. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man with tattoos wears a horned mask, leather and fur shoulder piece, and a revealing netted skirt. He stands against a dark, textured wall.
Porn actor Blake9Top said he traveled all the way from Kansas City to join the fun because he loves the openness of Dore Alley — and the chance to get naked. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A smiling man wears a cap with an explicit message and a shirt with a colorful rooster and the text &quot;THIS GUY LOVES.&quot; He also has a chain necklace and glasses.
Ariq Robinson, an attendee from New Orleans, said he's happy to see Dore Alley give people a place to be themselves. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Campbell resident Thib Guicherd-Callin siad he’s been a Dore Alley devotee since 2001. On Sunday, he showed up in a sartorial homage to Tom of Finland’s classic drawings of leather daddies.

For Cobalt, the event represents sexual liberation.

“Nobody is ashamed of their body here,” they said. “I grew up in a conservative family and the idea of showing off or anything sexual was taboo.”

Mischa C. and Stef S. have been attending for 20 years and prefer Dore Alley because it feels more queer than its bigger sibling, Folsom Street Fair.

“This is a fun place to come,” Stef said. “And I can dress like this without getting looked at cross-eyed.”

Two individuals, clad in shiny black latex suits and masks, embrace closely, with one wearing a white accent on their mask and the other sporting a harness with metal details.
Kyle and Paul, who declined to share their last names, kiss in front of onlookers. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and leather vest stands in front of a colorful mural with the word &quot;LOVE&quot; incorporating various pride symbols.
Felix M. flaunts his cow-hide chaps. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man stands against a dark background wearing a blue shirt that reads &quot;DON'T BULLY ME I'LL CUM,&quot; pointing at the text. He has a chain necklace and holds a helmet.
Austin T., a San Francisco local, said some of the "intimidating" sartorial styles at Dore Alley can seem intimidating at first blush. But when you start talking to people, they're warm and welcoming. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

San Franciscan Felix M., who wore a pair of ass-less cowhide chaps, platform boots, a leather vest, and a cowboy hat thrifted Haight Street Costumes, said he enjoys the fair’s unparalleled diversity.

Warren S. said he welcomes the fair’s convergence of various subgroups in the kink community. “It’s fun to have a crossover of the furry side and leather side,” he said.

While all the whips, chains and masks can feel overwhelming at first, Austin T. said it’s all love under the costumes.

“You see people in the most ‘intimidating’ looks,” he said, “but when you talk to them, they’re just the most friendly teddy bears.”

A person in spiked headgear, leather vest, mesh top, leather skirt, and arm guards with tattoos and sunglasses.
Gerald Borjas, pictured in a leather kilt, chainmail and studded face mask, describes himself as "a freak." | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two people in red and black leather outfits, one wearing sunglasses and a cap, with a chain and lock around the neck, leaning into each other closely.
Ray and David share an embrace in complementary red-and-black costumes. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two people in colorful, skin-tight latex suits with animal-themed masks pose together, one in orange and black, the other in green, pink, and blue.
Aero S. and Bubblegum strike a pose in bright-and-tight latex suits.  | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Aero S., a Minnesota native, called the fair a people-watching paradise, a place to see and be seen. And with a shiny black-and-orange latex bodysuit on Sunday, they were dressed to turn heads themselves.

That’s the fun of it, they said: “us watching the people and the people watching us.”

Some folks said Dore Alley was another good reason to strip down in front of thousands of onlookers.

Ray Deberry, who wore nothing but a backpack and purple cock ring, said he’s just thrilled at the chance to “walk around naked.”

A nude person with an orange backpack stands against a dark textured wall, hands clasped strategically in front. Their hair is styled in short dreadlocks.
Ray Deberry wore little more than a backpack. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person dressed in black and red gloves, with a black-and-white wig, stands holding a long cigarette holder. Another person, wearing a dog mask, kneels and looks up at them.
Spicy Taro pays respects to Ozzy the Tall Cat. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two individuals in black, glossy, fetish attire with masks and chains walk among a crowd, one appears to be leading the other. Many onlookers are dressed similarly.
Kat leads Ky by a chain. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A group of scantily clad individuals in harnesses and boots are crouched and huddled closely together on a floor covered in circular stickers.
Nearly naked Twister brought out peoples' competitive side. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A group of people in colorful, leather outfits and masks embrace in the foreground, with a large crowd similarly dressed at an outdoor event in an urban setting.
Up Your Alley featured DJs, gogo dancers and bondage and kink performers. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A collection of variously shaped and brightly colored, wrapped silicone toys are displayed on a black surface, with each item in individual plastic wrapping.
Dildos, straps, gags and a multitude of other sex toys were on display at some of the 40-plus vendor booths. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person with bright orange braided hair is wearing a sheer black outfit and a black leather head harness with cat ears, showcasing facial piercings and red lipstick.
Amethyst Angelic sports bright orange braids, leather cat ears and a face harness. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in red and black attire, wearing a spiked crown, with theatrical makeup featuring exaggerated red eyeshadow and black tears, stands against a dark wall.
Fabulosa Flores, a 14-year San Francisco resident and Dore Alley regular, dressed as an Evil Queen. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A costumed character resembling a muscular white rabbit with a red mohawk, wearing a black vest, showing off a pose with a cigarette in its mouth against a dark background.
Warren S., dressed in a blend of his furry and leather styles, said they love Dore Alley because of the convergence of so many subcultures. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two individuals dressed in black leather jackets, pants, and hats stand side by side. Both have nose piercings and glasses, and one wears a red shirt and tie.
Spike and Scorp, from the East Bay, rock matching leather jackets and septum piercings. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person dressed in bright green latex with a cap, mask, and sunglasses. They hold a whip-like accessory aloft and wear numerous green bracelets and accessories.
Morgan Le rocks a BRAT-themed outfit. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

