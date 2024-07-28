Thousands of people in leather, latex and leashes — if not nothing at all — descended on San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Sunday for the fetish festival affectionately known as the Folsom Street Fair’s dirty little sibling.

The Up Your Alley Street Fair and Fetish Festival, also dubbed Dore Alley after the SoMa street that sees most of the action, brought a colorful crowd to the city’s historic Leather District for an afternoon of raunchy revelry.

Kat, who declined to share her full name, said she relishes the chance to let her freak flag fly in a public setting.