Before the match, San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted her support on X for the scrappy amateur team funded by burrito sales from an eponymous local restaurant chain in the city’s Mission District.

Today at 4pm PT, San Francisco’s own El Farolito takes the field in the 2024 NPSL National Championship! We’re proud of this team and their journey, representing our city with heart and determination. Let’s cheer them on as they go for the for their first NPSL title ever!… pic.twitter.com/le4yg1ynQy

The team enjoyed a dream run this spring with a pair of victories in this year’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before losing to the Oakland Roots in the cup’s third round. El Farolito, playing under the name of San Francisco CD Mexico, won the cup outright in 1993.

El Farolito (Spanish for “the little lighthouse”) is a team of experienced men from six different countries. They all arrived in San Francisco for various reasons and play soccer only part-time.

The match, originally scheduled for an earlier start time, was delayed twice by inclement weather. Once underway, the teams battled in front of a crowd eager to see the culmination of the NPSL season between the two previously undefeated teams.

Although team members enjoy free catering from El Farolito, the players don’t actually work at the restaurants. Some are in the U.S. on tourist visas and others work full-time jobs.

IT"S 7:49 p.m. Announcement here at Ranger Stadium that fans have been cleared to return to their seats for @NPSLSoccer championship game between @FCMotown1 and @ElFarolito . Teams coming back to the field for warm-ups #FCMotown #ElFarolito #NPSL #NPSLSoccer

Neither El Farolito nor FC Motown managed to score during the first half, with the Morristown, N.J.-based team’s strong early efforts slowly giving way to persistent play from the Bay’s finest. During early play, referees saw fit to hand out at least a half-dozen yellow cards to players on both teams.

The San Francisco side netted its first goal with a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, sending a ball past a replacement Motown goalie after the starting goalie was pulled due to injury. But FC Motown was able to even the match at 1-1 with a goal less than two minutes later.

Minutes later, forward Erik Arias rose to the occasion in the match’s 62nd minute, sending a goal past a pinwheeling FC Motown goalie to put El Farolito up, 2-1.