“If I visit Spain and talk to an old man who only speaks Spanish and ask him to do 10 jumping jacks, will he understand me? No, I have to speak Spanish,” she tells kids. “The computer will only speak its computer languages.”

“They’ll understand that my computer’s brain is learning. But how do I type that? That’s the hard part,” Sasi said. She introduces coding to small children just as she would any other language.

“Parents love hearing AI,” said Ann Sasi, a tech camp teacher for Integem who studies computer science at UC Santa Cruz. “A lot of kids this young have a hard time reading, so they have a very hard time typing.”

It’s common for kids on summer break to attend space, science or soccer camp, or even go to coding school. But the growing effort to teach kindergarteners who can barely spell their names lessons in “Advanced AI Robot Design & AR Coding” shows how far the frenzy has extended.

AI obsession is spreading in Silicon Valley — so much so that some parents are sending children as young as 5 to summer camps that focus on the technology.

Parents who previously would opt for coding camps are increasingly interested in AI-specific programming, according to Eliza Du, CEO of Integem, which makes holographic augmented reality technology in addition to managing dozens of tech-focused kids camps across the country.

“The tech industry understands the value of AI,” she said. “Every year it’s increasing.”

Some Bay Area parents are so eager to get their kids in on AI’s ground floor that they try to sneak toddlers into advanced courses. “Sometimes they’ll bring a 4-year-old, and I’m like, you’re not supposed to be here,” Du said.

Du said Integem studied Common Core education standards to ensure its programming was suitable for those as young as 5. She tries to make sure parents understand there’s only so much kids can learn across a week or two of camp.

“Either they set expectations too high or too low,” Du said of the parents. As an example, she recounted a confounding comment in a feedback survey from the parent of a 5-year-old.

“After one week, the parent said, ‘My child did not learn much. My cousin is a Google engineer, and he said he’s not ready to be an intern at Google yet.’ What do I say to that review?” Du said, bemused. “That expectation is not realistic.”