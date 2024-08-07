I spent a day being pampered by robots. I still had to tip

Silicon Valley technologists have long foretold a future of dexterous robots that could help with housework or provide companionship. But while startups promising pizza or on-site security provided by robots attracted plenty of funding, the results for consumers have often been underwhelming. Like a Roomba caught on a shaggy rug, the android revolution sometimes seems to be stuck in neutral.

But that may finally be changing. Want proof? Well, after years of hearing about robotaxis, you can go outside and hail one, with a quality of experience that’s often better than you’d get with a human driver.

What will be the next consumer service to get Waymo-ized? We compiled a list of local robotics firms to see if they could win out against human-powered experiences or are worth the money. Then I accepted my editor’s challenge to try them all in a single day.