“I’m very much interested, for sure,” Mayor London Breed said Tuesday in Golden Gate Park during a National Night Out event, which aims to promote engagement between police and communities.

Some of that spending appears to have paid off. Candidates and ballot measures related to public safety and police have prevailed in recent elections , and two moderate frontrunners in the November mayoral races are actively competing for the union’s endorsement.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association, which represents rank-and-file law enforcement officers, has been giving out political endorsements this year and spent more than $100,000 during the March election in support of its preferred local candidates and ballot measures, according to finance disclosures.

With public safety top of mind for San Francisco voters, the controversial police union has emerged as a sought-after endorsement for some moderates looking to burnish their crime-fighting bona fides.

Breed praised McCray’s deep ties in the community, saying she is a respected member of the department who serves as “a bridge builder.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with [the union’s] leadership,” Breed said of SFPOA President Tracy McCray. “She’s really turned things around a lot.”

Breed had closer ties with the SFPOA early in her career, but the union did not endorse her first mayoral bid in 2018 because of her advocacy for police reform. Now, she said, things have changed.

Breed spent the evening hopping around National Night Out events across the city, chatting up law enforcement officers, snapping photos with locals and strengthening her police-friendly image.

After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, Breed briefly joining the call to defund the police. In the years since, as concerns about public safety came to the forefront, Breed has taken more pro-police positions and worked to increase the department’s budget.

McCray couldn’t be reached for comment but wrote in a defiant June blog post that the SFPOA had been approached for endorsements by mayoral candidates — a reversal from its political standing in 2020. The union hasn’t made any decision on who it will endorse for mayor.

“Bluntly put, no one came knocking at our door for an endorsement back in 2020 or even before that time,” McCray wrote in June. “Some in this city hated our guts.”

McCray emphasized that she won’t be “handing out those endorsements like candy at Halloween time,” and the decision-making process should be a thoughtful and measured review of all candidates.

Mark Farrell, who is running against Breed and campaigning on public safety issues, is also seeking the police union’s support.