Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

People are getting married at Outside Lands. Meet one SoCal couple who just tied the knot

Two people are joyfully hugging. One smiles brightly, wearing glasses and colorful, braided hair. The other wears a patterned shirt, grinning while embracing tightly.
Alek and Mia Martinez got married Friday at Outside Lands, as the 250,000-attendee festival debuted a new wedding package for 2024. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

“By the power vested in me by all the stardust in the cosmos, the whole Outside Lands community and the State of California, I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may seal your marriage with a kiss.” 

The officiant, Brian Fiore-Silfvast, stood behind the couple, who were holding hands under an arbor in a eucalyptus grove in Golden Gate Park. All pretty normal as weddings go — until you realize it’s taking place inside a 250,000-person, multiday music festival with intoxicated fans wearing a lot of neon, vendors selling bacon flights and a designated cannabis zone

The couple, Southern California residents Alek and Mia Martinez, did as instructed by the officiant, giving each other a modest but passionate smooch. Seated on log benches, a small crowd of witnesses (plus several journalists and an assortment of randos) cheered, blowing bubbles out of toy guns with their phones aloft. Nearby, on the festival’s Panhandle stage, British singer-songwriter Valencia Grace could be heard wrapping up her first-of-the-weekend set. 

So how did the newlyweds feel?

Wearing a beige, ankle-length cottagecore dress she found at a Savers thrift store in Los Angeles, Mia Martinez could barely respond. “I’m super happy,” she said through tears.

The Martinezes were among 20 couples who have chosen to get married this weekend at Outside Lands. They were the second to tie the knot Friday at 12:30 p.m., only 90 minutes after the gates opened.

As a nod to the 20th anniversary of the “Winter of Love” — that brief period in 2004 when San Francisco same-sex couples could briefly wed — the festival has debuted a “City Hall” experience, in which couples with pre-bought wristbands and pre-secured marriage licenses pay an additional $349 for a 15-minute ceremony that comes with a photographer, officiant, decorations and access to a pre-ceremony lounge, plus two drink tokens for good measure. 

The image shows a wooden sign reading &quot;Let the Adventure Begin Outside Lands 2024,&quot; adorned with colorful flowers in an outdoor setting with people in the background.
Forest-themed decorations adorn the Outside Lands City Hall, where attendees paid $349 — on top of the cost of their wristbands — to tie the knot. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two people are holding hands, one wearing a patterned shirt and the other a lace-trimmed sleeve dress, with an officiant holding a book in the background.
Mia Martinez found her dress, with its frilled cuffs, at a Savers in Los Angeles. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The Martinezes met in 2017 in New Mexico, and they’d been engaged for about a year. At one point, they lived in the East Bay city of Richmond. This is their third Outside Lands together — Alek’s fourth overall — and they’re particularly excited to see the Killers, Friday night’s headliner. 

They brought a few people to celebrate their special day. “My parents, her mom, my brother, my aunt and her best friend since second grade,” Alek said, ticking them off on his fingers. He wasn’t counting the smattering of curious onlookers who had paused to watch, some openly wondering if this was an actual ceremony, a marketing stunt or what. “Is this real?” a woman in her 20s practically shouted, hustling to the Sutro stage with her squad.

Officiant Fiore-Silfvast is a brand strategist living in Seattle who has worked for years at Outside Lands in one capacity or another. Prior to this weekend, he’d presided over seven weddings in four states as an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church. (It’s free, online.) Assuming nobody gets cold feet this weekend, he is scheduled to unite another 40 people in matrimonial bliss by the time Sturgill Simpson takes the Lands End stage Sunday night

Having a stranger marry you, in public, in what amounts to a matrimonial assembly line, is probably not for everyone. However, Fiore-Silfvast, who wrote the ceremony, is taking his sacred duty seriously. At least once during the Martinezes’ ceremony, his voice warbled with emotion.

He tries to spend at least a few minutes with each couple before they take their turn under the arbor. “I have not gotten to know them very personally. Just for a very brief minute,” Fiore-Silfvast said. Still, “this is the honor of a lifetime.”

A couple stands facing each other and holding hands, while a person officiates their ceremony under a flower arch. Another person captures the moment on a smartphone.
Officiant Brian Fiore-Silfvast, who was ordained by the Universal Life Church, will unite 40 people in matrimony by the end of the weekend. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A couple stands outdoors, sharing a kiss. One wears a patterned shirt, the other a light dress and glasses. There are flowers and some fair-like decorations around them.
The Martinezes were only the second couple to be wed Friday, barely 90 minutes after the gates to the festival opened. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A woman with braided hair smiles as she is embraced from behind. Both wear wristbands and have their hands intertwined. Lush, colorful surroundings are blurred in the background.
Mia Martinez was one of 20 brides getting hitched at Outside Lands' new "City Hall" experience. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Golden Gate ParkLifeOutside LandsWeddings