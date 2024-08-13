The filmmaker said that before his trial, he and others in his community had hoped Harris, a Black district attorney from the East Bay, might be sympathetic to their concerns. But it didn’t work out that way.

Trulove, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison, expressed his shock at Harris’ reaction. “She literally just, like, kind of busted out laughing,” he said.

“When they came with the verdict guilty … I turned around, and I looked, and I saw Kamala Harris,” said Trulove, who starred in the 2019 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

In a recent YouTube interview on the channel The Art of Dialogue , Trulove recounted the day he was convicted of first-degree murder, a charge for which he was later acquitted and awarded $13.1 million from San Francisco . He described seeing Harris, then the San Francisco district attorney, in the courtroom.

Actor and filmmaker Jamal Trulove has spoken out about his experience with Kamala Harris following his 2010 wrongful conviction for murder.

Jamal Trulove on Kamala Harris laughing at him when he was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder. 🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/u0qL9pKqxu

“It was strictly: ‘You did this, we are charging you, you’re going down,'” Trulove recalled. The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trulove’s wrongful conviction.

Trulove — who rose from public housing to pursue an entertainment career, including a run on VH1’s reality show “I Love New York” in 2007 — was framed by police in a case of mistaken witness identification for the fatal shooting of Seu Kuka. He spent nearly seven years behind bars before the conviction was overturned. He was acquitted of all charges after he filed an appeal for a second trial in 2015.

Trulove says he will vote for Donald Trump in November. According to public records, he does not appear to be registered to vote.

“And if you’re wondering if I’ll be voting for Kamala ‘Laugh-and-Lie’ Harris, fuck no!” Trulove said in a recent YouTube video posted to his own account. “Donald Trump! Big Trump! I’m rockin’ with Trump!”

Harris has drawn extraordinary levels of support, consolidating partisan energy in the wake of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. The vice president raised more than $12 million at a Fairmont hotel fundraiser Sunday hosted by House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi.