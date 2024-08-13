A San Francisco judge released a former rising political star from custody as he faces rape and domestic violence charges.

Jon Jacobo, a Mission district political organizer, was released Tuesday by Judge Kenneth Wine after his arrest last week on charges that include rape, oral copulation, sexual battery and domestic violence.

“Today, Jonathan Jacobo was released from custody by the court over the People’s objection,” the district attorney said in an emailed statement. “The court released Jacobo on the ‘strictest conditions’ of home detention, with electronic monitoring, as well as requiring that he not consume alcohol and wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor. He was further ordered not to contact any victims or witnesses involved in the case.”

The allegations date to 2021, when Sasha Perigo, an affordable housing activist, publicly accused Jacobo of raping her. This year, The Standard published a year-long investigation into Jacobo and his alleged misconduct involving other women. Prosecutors said there was evidence submitted by multiple victims.

Jacobo’s attorney, Martina Avalos, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Jacobo pleaded not guilty. Avalos argued that he is innocent, not a danger to the public and will “fight this all the way.”

Jacobo has worked as an executive at the affordable housing nonprofit TODCO Group and as a City Hall aide for former Supervisor Jane Kim. He also served on the city’s Building Inspection Commission.